Gaza war: Over 25 protesters arrested after taking over University of Washington building

More than 25 people were arrested after protesters took over an academic building at the University of Washington, demanding the school cut its ties with Boeing amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The university and a representative for the protest group confirmed the arrests.

The group behind the action, Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER UW), said all individuals who entered the building were detained.

“They were all arrested and legal and political support is ongoing for them. All arrested except one were inside the building — some of those arrested were also injured during arrest and need medical attention”, said spokesperson Oliver Marchant in a text message.

University spokesperson Victor Balta also stated that around 30 individuals were arrested on charges including trespassing, property destruction, and disorderly conduct. Some were also charged with conspiracy to commit those offenses.

“Any students identified as being involved will also be referred to the Student Conduct Office”, Balta said.

The university said “a few dozen individuals” entered the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building just before its 5 p.m. closing. Protesters were reportedly covering their faces and stacking furniture at entryways.

Campus police responded and began clearing the outside area around 10:30 p.m., according to Balta.

He added that protesters had attempted to block entrances and set two dumpsters on fire in the street.

By 11 p.m., officers entered the building to begin clearing it.

“To the best of our knowledge, everyone connected to the UW who does not want to be inside the building has left. Individuals remaining in the building are trespassing and will face legal and student conduct actions,” the university said.

SUPER UW issued demands to university administrators, including the removal of Boeing’s presence in the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building.

“Take Boeing out of the IEB,” the group said, also requesting that the building be renamed.

Boeing, formerly headquartered in Seattle, has a deep-rooted relationship with the University of Washington. In 2022, the company contributed roughly $10 million to support the construction of the $90 million building.

A university press release from that time noted, “Boeing’s relationship with the UW dates back more than a century.”

The group also demanded that the university “return any existing donations, financial investments, and eliminate all other material ties to Boeing,” and “prohibit Boeing executives and employees from teaching classes or having any influence over curriculum.”

In response, Balta said the university “is committed to maintaining a secure learning and research environment, and strongly condemns this illegal building occupation.”

He added that the administration “will not be intimidated by this sort of offensive and destructive behavior.”

(ABC News)