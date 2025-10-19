Gaza war not over until Hamas is disarmed — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Hamas is fully disarmed and the territory demilitarised.

Netanyahu made the statement on Saturday as Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, announced plans to hand over the remains of two more hostages later that night.

The Israeli military confirmed that a Red Cross team was on its way to receive “several” bodies just before 11:00pm (2000 GMT).

The issue of hostages who died in Gaza has stalled the first phase of the ceasefire deal, with Israel linking the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt to the return of the bodies.

Netanyahu stressed that the second phase of the ceasefire was crucial to ending the conflict, saying that “Phase B also involves the disarming of Hamas — or more precisely, the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, following the stripping of Hamas of its weapons.”

“When that is successfully completed — hopefully in an easy way, but if not, in a hard way — then the war will end,” he added during an appearance on right-wing Israeli Channel 14.

Despite the truce, Hamas has continued to resist the disarmament plan and has begun reasserting its control over Gaza.

Under the ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas has released all 20 living hostages, along with the remains of nine Israelis and one Nepalese.

The latest handover took place on Friday night, involving the body identified by Israel as Eliyahu Margalit, aged 75, who was killed during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

In return, Israel has freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and released 135 bodies of Palestinians since the truce began on October 10.

Hamas said it required more time and technical assistance to locate the remaining bodies buried beneath Gaza’s rubble. The al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that the two bodies set for return on Saturday “were recovered earlier today.”

Netanyahu linked the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Hamas’s compliance in returning all hostages’ remains.

The Palestinian mission in Cairo announced that Rafah could reopen as early as Monday, though initially only for Gazans living in Egypt wishing to return home.

However, Netanyahu’s office later stated that he had “directed that the Rafah crossing remain closed until further notice.”

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/muyiwa-ademola-bags-outstanding-cinematic-achievement-award/

“Its reopening will be considered based on how Hamas fulfils its part in returning the hostages and the bodies of the deceased, and in implementing the agreed-upon framework,” it said, referring to the week-old ceasefire deal.

The continued closure may complicate humanitarian efforts in the area. UN humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher, who visited northern Gaza on Saturday, described the scene as catastrophic.

“I drove through here seven to eight months ago when most of these buildings were still standing and, to see the devastation — this is a vast part of the city, just a wasteland — and it’s absolutely devastating to see,” he told AFP.

(AFP)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

