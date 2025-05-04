Gaza talks: Pick a side between us or Hamas — Israeli PM tells Qatar

Israel has called out Qatar to clarify its position in the ongoing Gaza conflict, accusing the Gulf state of playing both sides in its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office urged Qatar to “stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas.” Qatar swiftly rejected the remarks as “inflammatory”.

According to the Reuters, the sharp exchange comes amid continued diplomatic efforts led by Egypt and Qatar to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

However, both sides remain entrenched in their demands, with little sign of compromise.

Israel maintains that any ceasefire deal must include the disarmament of Hamas and exclude the group from any future governance of Gaza.

It also demands the return of 59 hostages still held in the enclave. Hamas, on the other hand, insists on a complete Israeli withdrawal and a permanent halt to military operations before agreeing to release the hostages.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari responded early Sunday, stating, “The State of Qatar firmly rejects the inflammatory statements issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility.”

Al-Ansari went further to challenge Israel’s framing of the conflict, drawing comparisons to historical regimes that “used false narratives to justify crimes against civilians.”

He questioned the effectiveness of military action in securing hostages, contrasting it with the success of diplomatic mediation.

He also highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing what he described as a “suffocating blockade, systematic starvation, denial of medicine and shelter, and the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of political coercion.”

Meanwhile, signs of escalation persist. On Friday, Israel’s security cabinet reportedly approved plans for an expanded military operation in Gaza, indicating a lack of progress in negotiations to halt the conflict and free the remaining hostages.

The war was sparked by the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, which killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and led to 251 hostages being taken.

Since then, Israel’s military response has killed over 50,000 Palestinians and left much of Gaza in ruins. Aid organisations continue to warn of an impending humanitarian catastrophe under the ongoing blockade.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE