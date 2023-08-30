Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has supported the arrest of over 100 suspected gay men at a wedding in Ekpan Delta state.

Bobrisky responded to the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, saying they all deserve how they were treated.

He stated that the alleged gay males should not have planned a wedding in a country where they know their behaviours are illegal.

Bobrisky added that if the gays are genuinely in love, they should have moved to a country that welcomes them.

He wrote; “ey guys!!! I want to quickly addressed those set of guys who were arrested in delta. You see dis class is not actually meant for everyone. But i strongly believe you can learn from those Alist. Firstly there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry urself in dis country why d hell did you all call urself together to organize a wedding? That’s d dumbest news have read dis week. You all deserve how you all were treated sad truth. If you feel you are in love with ur partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome?”

