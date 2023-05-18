The Secretary to the Government Of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has said the return of direct Gavi programme funding, symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat corruption thereby providing a stable framework for governance.

Mustapha further said, one of the government’s main objectives has been to change the narrative surrounding accountability in the management of resources within all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mustapha who spoke at the Recommencement of Direct Programme Funding through the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) event on Thursday noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria recognises the importance of the Primary Health Care system towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

He, therefore, said, significant investments have been made to ensure they are equipped to provide continuous and high-quality healthcare service.

“This government has shown a strong and unyielding resolve to tackling corruption in all sectors of society, implementing measures to recover stolen funds and assets, strengthen anti-corruption institutions, and enforce accountability among public officials.”

Speaking further, Mustapha said this administration has embarked on governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the public sector.

“Measures such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Whistle-blower Policy, and Public Service Reforms seek to enhance financial management, plug revenue leakages, and promote good governance.

“As we commemorate the return of direct Gavi programme funding, let us recognize that this symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat corruption thereby providing a stable framework for governance.”

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire also pointed out that the improved financial management system in NPHCDA aligns with the current government’s zero tolerance for financial mismanagement practices and anti-corruption stance.

“Direct programme funding will lead to major advantages of streamlining the approval process to save time, cost savings and system strengthening in financial management.

“However, it is expected that GAVI and our other partners will continue to provide technical support to enable us to maximize the gains of these process transitions,” he said.





Also, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the administration tirelessly embarked on governance reforms to instil public confidence in Nigeria’s systems.

She noted that it is heart-warming that the management of NPHCDA in alignment with the FGoN’s zero tolerance for financial mismanagement put measures in place to strengthen accountability and transparency in funds management.

“The outcome of these measures is Gavi’s renewed confidence which has led to Gavi’s decision to re-commence direct program funding.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib said it is worthy of being celebrated because when this administration came in, the agency was at its lowest ebb, as far as accountability and transparency in operations were concerned.

He said: “We started out having to handle an issue involving misuse of donor funds, which led to the new administration having to compel staff to refund funds that were disbursed for state-level activities, for which there was no acceptable evidence of those activities having been carried out.”

He, however, said the spectre of misused Gavi funds still hung over the Agency, leading to Gavi’s stoppage of direct funds disbursement to NPHCDA for programme implementation.

“Funds had to be disbursed through development partners for activities approved for NPHCDA to implement.

“This hurt the system, and apart from the fact that part of the funds went for payment of Procurement Service Charges (PSC), there were avoidable delays in the approval processes of our development partners for utilization of the funds. Some of the approval bottlenecks were due to a misalignment of the Federal Government of Nigeria and implementing partners’ priorities, which did not bode well for the country’s goals and aspirations.”

According to Shuaib: “Apart from ensuring that every naira of the misused funds was paid back, this administration set out to consciously improve the image of the agency through the establishment of fit-for-purpose structures aimed at checkmating the then prevalent forces of impunity and total lack of accountability.

“The structures so established included a grant coordination and compliance office, which had the responsibility of ensuring that grants and other funding support are being appropriately utilized, in line with the objectives of their infusion into the system.

“All program leads had to report to the Grant Compliance and Coordinating Office (GCCO) on their activities, especially as regards fund utilization,” he added.

