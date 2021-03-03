Gaston Rossato Talks About How Social Media Energised The Barn Miami To Dominate The Automotive Industry

It hasn’t been too long since The Barn Miami was incorporated, and now it is one of the hottest car dealerships in Miami. According to Gaston Rossato, youtube had a large part to play in this development. What’s unique about Gaston’s dealership is that its storefront is entirely online in addition to his physical space. He markets his vehicles online and often uses Youtube, and some of the cars that Gaston’s dealership has had also have been featured on shows like the Most Expensivest and South Beach Classics.

Youtube has played a significant role in building the customer base for The Barn Miami – it has allowed a broader set of audiences to be reached worldwide. Youtube has no political borders, everyone can see what has been uploaded, and because there are four billion views on youtube daily, it is no surprise that each of Gaston’s videos has a minimum of ten thousand views. Since The Barn Miami has buyers and sellers all over the world, it is beneficial for them to have viewers worldwide, and their content acts as an advertisement for them. Every week Gaston uploads a video diving into the features of a specific antique or specialty car. This allows the viewer to build a connection with the vehicle even before they see it in the dealership, thus saving them an extra step of going and viewing cars.

Other ways that Youtube has helped The Barn Miami include ease of access, Youtube allows businesses to be found more easily through Google, it exposes content to a huge audience and acquires qualified traffic – that later turns into customers. This happens because videos are generally better at getting people to take action, for example, an eleven-minute video on the Lamborghini Diablo will convey more than any advertisement can. It also ensures that the target audience is being engaged since people have to have similar interests to be suggested such videos.

This millennial approach to an outdated automobile industry allows Gaston’s The Barn Miami to flourish and outrun its competitors.