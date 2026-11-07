Gas supply not responsible for decline in electricity generation — NNPC 

…says the company records 10% growth in gas production in 2026

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has dismissed concerns that inadequate gas supply or transportation constraints are responsible for the recent decline in electricity generation.

The company insists that its gas transportation network remains fully available to power plants nationwide.

The company, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Andy Odey, on Saturday, said the operational records of its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), showed no transportation-related constraints capable of explaining the drop in electricity output.

Rather, he said that NNPC maintained that gas supply availability was not a challenge, disclosing that the country’s gas production volumes had grown by about 10 per cent year-to-date in 2026.

ALSO READ: NISO calls for coordination to boost investment in electricity market

According to him, the availability of pipelines and other transportation infrastructure does not necessarily translate into actual gas deliveries or electricity generation, as several other factors determine the performance of the gas-to-power value chain.

He explained that a comprehensive assessment of the electricity generation shortfall must also examine the availability and operational readiness of power generating units, plant maintenance schedules and actual gas offtake by individual power stations.

These factors, he said, determine whether gas supplied to generating stations can effectively be converted into electricity.

NNPC therefore called for a coordinated review of operational data involving gas suppliers, transporters, power generators and NISO to establish the specific factors responsible for the decline and identify appropriate interventions.

The company said accurate reporting across the gas-to-power value chain was essential to resolving the challenges and sustaining public confidence in the electricity sector.

“NNPC Limited supports a coordinated review of operational data by gas suppliers, transporters, power generators and NISO to identify specific constraints and guide effective interventions,” Odeh said.

He added that the company remained committed to supporting the Federal Government’s gas development and monetisation agenda through safe, reliable and efficient gas supply and transportation infrastructure.

“Our focus remains on dependable energy infrastructure and constructive collaboration that helps translate Nigeria’s gas resources into more reliable electricity for Nigerians,” the statement added.