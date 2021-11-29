Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa

A mother and her two children were on Sunday evening severely injured after a gas explosion occurred along the Azikoro road in the Ekeki community of Yenagoa Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

Tribune Online gathered that the children between the ages of six and eight years old were with their mother at about 6.30 pm when the explosion occurred from their kitchen.

A close neighbor told Tribune Online that the three victims were home awaiting the arrival of the husband (father), who is a commercial Keke (tricycle) from Kogi State when the smell of a gas leak caught their attention.

“Upon perceiving the smell of the gas, the woman left the children and switched on a torch to check the leakage. What was heard next was a huge explosion which threw open their iron door and shook the building.” The source explained.

Some other residents confirmed to Tribune Online that the sound of the explosion threw neighbours into panic as it shook the foundation of some buildings in the area.

A visit to the building showed that the explosion threw up a ball of fire and the three severely injured victims were rescued by neighbours and taken to the Government House Clinic.

“The 6years old boy was severely burnt because he was lying down naked when the explosion occurred. The mother and the other eight-year-old boy were severely affected too.” A resident said.

It was further learnt that neighbors and good Samaritans have started pulling resources together to assist the victims while calling on the Bayelsa and Kogi State Government to assist the victims.

