Gary Andrew Rhodes: Global advocate on bone health management

Gary Andrew Rhodes is not your typical health tech entrepreneur. With over two decades of experience in health and wellness, Rhodes has built a career around the idea that longevity isn’t just about living longer, but living stronger.

Today, as the founder of Screen My Bones® and Global Director and Partner at Performance Health Systems — the company behind Power Plate® and Biodensity — he’s on a mission to change how the world thinks about bone health.

His journey into musculoskeletal health began with something deeply personal: his grandmother’s diagnosis of osteoporosis. It was a wake-up call. Watching someone he loved lose mobility sparked a determination in Rhodes to look beyond the status quo. He was struck not only by the lack of early diagnostics but also by the prevailing resignation in the medical community that bone loss was simply a fact of aging.

“I couldn’t accept that,” Rhodes has said in past talks. “We wouldn’t take the same approach with our hearts or our brains — why with bones?”

That question became the driving force behind Screen My Bones®, a global initiative dedicated to early detection of osteoporosis and skeletal weakening. At the heart of the platform is REMS — Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry — a radiation-free, non-invasive technology that provides both bone density and bone quality measurements. It offers a critical shift away from traditional DXA scans, which are typically only recommended after significant bone loss or fracture.

Rhodes’ approach is proactive rather than reactive. His platform is designed for accessibility — aimed not just at the elderly, but at younger, working-age individuals often overlooked by standard screening guidelines. “Bone health doesn’t start falling apart in your 70s,” he’s often emphasized. “It starts quietly decades earlier.”

Currently operating across multiple UK locations, Screen My Bones® is expanding globally through a network of clinical partners and public health advocates. Rhodes sees this growth as essential, not just to the business model, but to public health at large.

With musculoskeletal conditions on the rise — and fractures now causing more hospitalizations than heart attacks, strokes, or even breast cancer — early intervention has become a public imperative. A study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that osteoporotic fractures result in over seven times more hospitalizations than breast cancer. In the U.S., women aged 55+ are hospitalized more often — and incur greater healthcare costs — for fractures than for any other major chronic disease, including heart disease and stroke.

But screening is only one part of the equation. Rhodes is also a major figure at Performance Health Systems, where as Global Director and Partner, he helps develop and scale technologies like Power Plate®, known for its vibration-based muscle activation, and Biodensity, a system that delivers high-intensity, low-impact mechanical loading to stimulate bone regeneration. Both tools are used widely in physical therapy clinics, professional sports, and now increasingly in preventive health settings.

The integration of these technologies into a broader ecosystem of bone health management is where Rhodes truly shines. His vision connects diagnostics with intervention — identifying risk before damage occurs, and then offering scientifically backed methods to improve bone strength and muscle function.

That model proved transformative in his own family. Using a regimen of Biodensity loading, nutritional support, and regular monitoring with REMS, Rhodes helped his grandmother significantly improve her bone health — a story he often shares to illustrate what’s possible when innovation is paired with intent.

What sets Rhodes apart is his insistence that musculoskeletal decline is not inevitable. “We’ve created a culture where people accept fragility as part of aging,” he’s noted. “But the data — and our experience — tells a different story.”

In addition to direct-to-consumer screening, Rhodes is also working to bring bone health into the corporate wellness sphere, offering programs for employees and even initiating conversations with government health departments about integrating REMS into national screening protocols.

Looking ahead, Rhodes plans to expand the digital infrastructure behind Screen My Bones®, allowing users to track their skeletal health over time and receive personalized lifestyle guidance. He is also focused on building educational campaigns that challenge public perceptions of aging, strength, and health maintenance.

In a health industry often obsessed with the visible — six-packs, skincare, and sleep trackers — Rhodes is advocating for the unseen. Bones may be silent, but he believes they deserve a louder voice in our health conversations.

“Your bones are the framework for everything else. Why would we wait until they’re broken to pay attention?” he said.

For Rhodes, prevention is not just strategy — it’s philosophy. And through Screen My Bones®, he’s inviting the world to think stronger, earlier, and smarter.

