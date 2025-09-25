Gargling with coconut water to boost teeth and gums’ health —Experts

MANY beverages and foods claim that they are good for teeth. In that list, one of the best drinks that are good for both oral and physical health is coconut water.

Experts, in a study, confirmed that gargling with coconut water boosts teeth and gums’ health, as it reduces the formation of dental plaque.

Bacteria are found in dental plaque, which hardens onto the teeth and can cause gum disease and tooth decay.

Naturally refreshing, coconut water has a sweet, nutty taste. It contains easily digested carbohydrates in the form of sugar and electrolytes. Not to be confused with high-fat coconut milk or oil, coconut water is a clear liquid in the fruit’s centre that is tapped from young, green coconuts.

The researchers had studied the effect of gargling with young coconut water on dental plaque in the 44 participants selected using purposive sampling. Measurements were made before and after consuming 100 ml of young coconut water. Dental plaque was quantified using the Personal Hygiene Performance (PHP) method.

The study found that the dental plaque index decreased significantly after gargling with young coconut water. The average plaque index before gargling was 1.31 but reduced to 0.47 afterwards, indicating that the reduction was not due to chance.

The researchers, based on the finding, therefore suggested that young coconut water could be a beneficial natural ingredient for oral hygiene, specifically in controlling dental plaque formation.

Pure coconut water contains lauric acid, which provides antimicrobial activity, and it has historically been used for various mouth infections.

Additionally, its antioxidant content contributes to anti-inflammatory effects, supporting skin health and wound healing in the mouth.

Also, the tannin content of young coconut water has antiplaque properties, which can suppress bacterial growth and limit plaque formation.

Antimicrobial efficacy in dental oral products helps in reducing plaque formation, controlling bacterial growth, and minimizing the risk of oral infections, ultimately promoting overall well-being and maintaining a healthy oral environment.

Studies suggest that coconut water can reduce plaque index scores by inhibiting Streptococcus mutans, a key bacterium in plaque formation.

In the International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development, they reported that the high tannin content in young coconut water provides antibacterial properties that can suppress bacterial growth, including Streptococcus mutans, which are the primary bacteria in dental plaque.

The researchers were drawn to this investigation due to coconut’s known antibacterial properties, the presence of lauric acid, and the ability to extract antimicrobial peptides (Cn-AMP 1, 2, and 3) from tender coconut water, suggesting its potential effectiveness through normal consumption.

However, the antimicrobial efficacy of fresh tender coconut water was found to be significantly lower than that for chlorhexidine, a standard mouthwash, according to one study.

They, therefore, suggested that coconut water be adopted and used in the production of medicine against the oral infections that are caused by some bacterial organisms, including Streptococcus mutans, which are the primary bacteria in dental plaque.

By inhibiting bacterial growth, coconut water can limit the formation of dental plaque on the teeth, which is a hardened film of bacteria that leads to gum disease.

Coconut water may also play a role in controlling saliva’s acidity (pH), which can kill bacteria on the teeth and contribute to overall oral health.

In the Biomedical Journal of Indonesia, they reported the saliva’s acidity before and after gargling with young coconut water as 7.645 and 7.325, respectively.

Gargling with young coconut solution Water causes the pH of saliva to decrease because young coconut solution water contains acid ions such as lactic acid, vitamin C and reducing.

Saliva is one of several variables that cause caries to develop. Saliva determines the condition in the mouth because saliva continuously hits the teeth. When the pH is in the range of 6.5 to 7.5, bacteria can form in the mouth, and when the pH of saliva is in the range of 4.5 to 5.5 (low), it can cause Streptococcus mutans and Lactobacillus bacteria to multiply in the mouth.

An important function of saliva is to maintain the pH of the mouth in the proper range to protect teeth from acidity in food, which can trigger the formation of caries.

Gargling with young coconut water causes the pH of saliva to decrease because young coconut solution water contains acid ions such as lactic acid, vitamin C and reducing sugars such as glucose, fructose and amino acids.

Moreover, toothpaste derived from the coconut milk extract also demonstrated significant efficacy against tested oral pathogens, suggesting its suitability for incorporation into oral care products.

In the study, researchers considered harnessing extracts from coconut in novel toothpaste formulations. Two toothpaste preparations were made from the pulp extracts of coconut. Both toothpaste formulations were then analyzed for their antimicrobial efficacy on disease-causing germs in the mouth: Streptococcus mutans, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Candida albicans.

The toothpaste derived from the extracts of coconut milk had antimicrobial efficacy against S. mutans, S. aureus and C. albicans in the various dilutions tested, and the toothpaste made from the lyophilised extract exhibited antimicrobial efficacy against P. aeruginosa in various dilutions.

Toothpaste derived from the coconut milk extract demonstrated significant efficacy against tested oral pathogens, suggesting its suitability for incorporation into oral care products. Its antimicrobial properties highlight its potential for combating oral infections and enhancing oral hygiene routines.

These properties together make coconut a versatile natural remedy with potential applications in skincare, wound care, dental hygiene, and overall health maintenance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE