Gani Fawehinmi’s activism influenced my decision to study Law ―Oronsaye

Christian Oronsaye, Managing Attorney of Ivycrest Attorneys, APC in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, shares his childhood story with Segun Kasali.

What were the pranks you played while growing up in Jos?

Pranks? Well! I was always breaking television sets. So, they used to call me ‘Spencer,’ from the popular sitcom ‘Frank Spencer.’

HOW did your parents react to that?

You know Nigerian parents have different kinds of punishment. Then, it was not only your parents that would punish you, the community would be involved because of the saying: “It takes a community to raise a child.” If you do something wrong, they punish you in different forms. I know one of the popular ones then was to put one finger on the floor and raise your leg up. It could be excruciating.

You are the last boy of the family, and that is usually not without some privileges or even indulgence. Did you enjoy such privileges?

Yes, I enjoyed some, in a way, because virtually everybody was older. I was the last boy and second to the last born. So, they used to call me my mother’s child in the sense that I was virtually with her. In terms of discipline, my father had also relaxed by the time we were born. We actually learnt from those who were ahead of us. They became the proxy parents.

What did you get away with being the mum’s favourite?

What I used to do to get away with some things then was to praise-sing her. I would just call her some beautiful names and I would get away with some things. But, there were instances where she would not compromise, particularly if it relates to education. Same applied to my dad. I remember my mum used to follow me to the park whenever I was going to school, even up to the time I was in college. My siblings would say my mum did not do that for them. She was actually fond of me.

What were the traits you picked from your parents?

From my mum, I would say contentment. My mum was easily contented. In fact, you won’t know if my mum is here. For my dad, I think I got the determination to succeed. Despite all he went through, he wanted every one of us to succeed. He would always say you are unstoppable but it depends on you.

Could that be one of the reasons you eventually studied Law?

There are two reasons I became a lawyer. Number one is that your parents decided your course for you. They look at you and say this one talks too much, he would be a lawyer. Number two, I stumbled across a news event of Gani Fawehinmi while growing up. It was later I got to know it was Gani because he just came out of a Black Maria and I was very young. When he came out of the vehicle, I saw everyone hailing him. So, I wondered why he was being hailed. My dad said because he was a lawyer. So, I said really? I then asked him if people would hail me the same way if I become a lawyer and he said yes. That stuck with me, in addition to the fact that most times your parents preselect you for what they think you can become in the future.

So, you eventually studied Law at Ambrose Alli University?

Yes. And during my time, I emerged as one of the overall best, and then when I went to Law School in 2007, I made a First Class for the first time in the history of my state (Edo). As a result, I was nicknamed the All Time Best.

Can you still recall some of those memorable moments of your time in the university?

I was the President of the Law Students Association. So, that was a good memorable moment. And then, I think that my ability to sit tight and get good academic grades were from my sister whom I stayed with at the time. My sister, Joy, was the Vice President of Microbiology Department. I saw that she was very studious. So, I think that also came to me knowing that there was someone ahead of me who was very serious with her studies. So, I think those were the events that remain memorable to me, even to date. Even in my secondary school, Eghosa Grammar School, I was one of the best students even in West African Examination Council (WAEC). From Arts Class, I was the best that graduated from Arts Class. Sometimes, when you get to the university, it is a different ball game and you can either lose it from that first year or recover later. I just kept that pace from year one because I saw someone who left an example for me and that was my elder sister, Joy.

What other things helped you academically?

You know your parents’ voice would always echo in the back of your mind. So, knowing where I grew up from and knowing the kind of parents that I have, I had no options but to be the best.

Law School is usually seen as very difficult by many, but you emerged the best. How did you do it?

I think I just did what I needed to do which was just being serious. It is psychologic in nature unlike what we did in our university days. Law prepares you for a more psychological approach. So, that was my perspective from what I saw. While you have a theoretical background from the university, the Law School is for life experience. Their questions are not like your university questions. They just tend to want to get you out of the box.

Which of the courses did you find pretty difficult?

I think Evidence and Legal Drafting were some of the most difficult courses in Law School. They are practical and I think I just spent more time on those two courses. I was also very lucky because while schools were on strike, I was learning under another lawyer. We call them paralegal or legal secretaries. Dr Osagie Obayuwana gave me an opportunity to see practice such as deeds, pleadings and so on. So, they stuck with me that I could draft all of these in my sleep because I worked with him for like three to four years. So, every time I was on holiday, I would go there. That gave me an edge because some of those things and documents that my colleagues were seeing for the first time, I had already seen and drafted them. So, I would recommend for everyone who is planning to go to Law School to spend time finding law firms where they can work and get hands-on experience.

How was life after Law School?

Back then, they could not get this kind of First Class and it was not to say it was a bad thing then but it was not just popular. So, I had so many options that were thrown at me, particularly regarding whether I should go and further my studies or stay back and work. So, the options were many. I just had to sit and think through. It is also important for people to get mentors. At that time, I used to speak with one of my mentors whenever I run into difficulties and he would advise me on what to do. It is very important people find mentors to speak with because we can’t understand this process alone. You are able to see farther with a mentor. So, I spoke to my mentor and some other persons on what to do with those options. They all concluded I get my hand in the practice so I can have a clear understanding of what I wanted to do. So, I went into the practice and started working with Aluko and Oyebode. It was one of the best experiences. I think they groom you for the future and I was thoroughly groomed.

At what point did you move to the United States?

I came here for my Masters at New York University and then I got some job offers. I did document review for discovery at Beacon Hill Staffing Group, which was my first experience. Discovery is a procedure where you try to know ahead of time what the other person is producing. And then, I got my license in California. And then, I worked with a law firm for years. Thereafter, I went into litigation. Prior to that time, I was into more of commercial practice in Nigeria.

How challenging was it, for you, moving from commercial to litigation?

It was challenging but I was able to scale through. I have handled several cases. I cannot remember the first case I handled, but there was one which was very unique. My client had indicated her employment was terminated and I have not done employment law as litigation, and I appeared before a very wonderful judge. He noticed that was my first time because there were some arguments I was making and he was like ‘No counsel, you are contradicting yourself. But I am going to give you an opportunity to go back and amend these complaints.’ He said ‘You have basis, but you appear to be contradicting yourself.’ I was still learning at that time. I can tell you that after I went back to study it, I was just laughing at myself. But, I later won the case.

Which of those cases would you say first put you in the limelight in Los Angeles, California?

Every case presents its own uniqueness. Like I do say, our clients are in the streets. One of my very interesting cases was the over 20-day jury trial that I did. It was a landed property and we got a jury verdict in our favour. We were able to recover the land that was wrongfully foreclosed and we got an award for $1.8 million damages, including attorney fees.

How did you meet your wife?

I would like you to know that it was on the Call to Bar Day that I found my wife. She came to the event for the graduation of another family. I got to know all of these subsequently. Our canopy was close to theirs. She had come with her mum to celebrate with her cousin. It was just something out of the world, because I kept hearing my name for winning different categories of awards. At a particular point in time, the Body of Benchers just said ‘Hey, stay here. We will just keep calling your name, and we will give you the award.’ So, when I came out, and we were on a single queue, her mother said something to me in Benin language. She said ‘Thank you for bringing honour to my state.’ So, I left the line and went to hug her.

My parents could not make it down to the event but they charged me to bring the prizes to them and I was there with other relatives. When I got home, my dad and mum were excited and their joy knew no bounds.

And what later happened?

Like I said, I didn’t know her. So, my elder brother’s wife is Ivie and my wife is also Ivie. She sent me a text message praying for me. The message read “Just remember that all of these achievements come from God.” She signed the message with her name, “Ivie” but I thought it was my brother’s wife who was also named Ivie. So, I picked up the phone and I called to say thank you for the message. So, I said wifey thank you for the prayers. Wifey is what I call my brother’s wife but she said I don’t know her. I asked if I was speaking to Ivie, she said yes and told me it was another Ivie. So, I asked her to tell me about herself and the rest is history.

What got you attracted to her?

She is unique. I just can’t pinpoint one thing that talks about her uniqueness. We are like a replica of my mother and father. My mum is the calmer one, while my dad is the outspoken type. That was the picture I saw in her; she is the calm type but very calculative and very focused. So, I was just impressed with all of that.