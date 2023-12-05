Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called for cultural rejuvenation, saying that the Yoruba people should ensure they do not abandon their culture, tradition and heritage.

Iba Adams made the call on Tuesday while speaking at the 2023 Edition of Elegbara Festival, which took place in Shasha, Lagos, attended by royal fathers and dignitaries, including Oba Babatunde Nasiru Lawal Ogunronbi of Shasha Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola, the Olu of Oregun Kingdom; Oba Lawal Jamiu Ajibola (Aileru 1) of Shasha Kingdom, Chief Okanlawon Bakare, Aare Shasha Kingdom and former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olusegun Ajiboye.

Others are: Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land; Chief Kolawole Raheem, Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land; Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land; Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, among others.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while making the call, expressed sadness that Yoruba race was today confronted by the constraints of ignorance, which had led it to abandon its culture, core values and identity, saying that such had really affected the totality of the people’s lives as a race and, therefore, the need to ensure efforts were made to reinvent the glorious days.

Besides, he said there was the need for Yoruba to go back to their root and embrace what was truly important to them as a people.

“It is sad that the Yoruba have lost the battle to cultural rejuvenation as we abandon our culture, tradition and heritage. And we are now living on our past glory.

“It is sad also that today the Yoruba are confronted by the constraints of ignorance, which had led us to abandon our culture, core values and identity.

“This has really affected the totality of our lives as a race. Therefore, efforts should be made to reinvent the glorious days.

“Finally, there is the need for us to go back to our root and embrace what is truly important to us as a people,” Iba Adams said.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, expressed determination to liberate the race, through various organizations under his control, adding: “We will not relent in our efforts to seek the truth.”

Speaking on event of the day, Iba Adams in his speech titled: Elegbara: Unraveling the mystery, correcting the misconceptions,” noted that it had always been a puzzle to those that didn’t know him as the most important deity in the world, describing him as the messenger of God and

acknowledged as a powerful deity who carries offerings of human beings to God.

According to him, Elegbara’s support is indispensable in fulfilling one’s life and destiny as well as surviving and succeeding, saying that there was need to correct the misconceptions surrounding the deity.

“In truth, Elegbara is no ordinary deity. He is the rallying point that controls the earth with the spiritual permission of the most high God,” he said.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while describing Elegbara as the police of the world and bearing various names from country to country, noted the Yoruba were wiser, saying that one could see them celebrating the deity at different places.

This was just as he quickly noted that the most celebrated football club in England- Manchester United is popularly known as the Red Devil, saying that such was “to tell you how Elegbara is to the world.”

“That is the club of the great people in England, as well as the English establishments.The Red Devil was the club of the late Queen of England,” Adams said.

“We shall continue to correct the misconceptions about the spirit of Elegbara and that of other deities in Yoruba land.

“And as we go on the journey of cultural redemption, we are fulfilled that we remain the heroes and heroines of the coming generation of our race,” he added.

