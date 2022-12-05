Gani Adams to NANS: Demonstrate courage in fighting just cause

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday urged the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to demonstrate courage in pursuing a just cause in the interest of all Nigerian students.

The Yoruba generalissimo made the call at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Ikeja, Lagos, while receiving the NANS’ South West Life Patron award, even as he bemoaned the dwindling education sector in the country, which he said the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had only helped in increasing insecurity across the country.

Iba Adams, who described the students as leaders of tomorrow, said past leaders of the Union remained the symbol of the struggle, urging the students to toe the line of honour in pressing for their demands.

“I was a beneficiary of the struggle of NANS heroes. I grew up learning about students’ activism and struggle from past NANS presidents and leaders like Segun Mayeigun, Abiodun Kolawole, and Femi Obayori.

I have also benefitted from the struggle of legal luminaries and intellectuals like the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome Kuti, Femi Aborishasde, Femi Falana and Alao Aka Basorun. These are great men that taught us the way of the struggle and I am proud to be a product of that struggle,” he said.

Speaking further, the Yoruba generalissimo berated the Federal Government’s role in sinking the boat of the education sector in the country but quickly urged the students to remain committed to a brighter future.

This was just as he insisted that the hope of a great nation lies in the ability of every government to secure the future of the students through good education policy.

“It is unfortunate that anytime issues were raised about the Nigerian students, the Federal Government acted with impunity as if students’ lives didn’t matter to the FG. It was not like that in the olden days.

“NANS represented hope and the future of a great nation but today, things have changed because Nigerian leaders and politicians have infiltrated them.

“Today Nigeria loses over 15 billion dollars to educational tourism abroad, even as Nigerians were being denied students visa abroad. It is sad,” he said.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the students for counting him worthy of the award, saying he would use his position to assist the cause of the students and also continue to represent the hope of the downtrodden.

South West Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Adejuwon Olatunji, in his remark, said the leadership of the Union decided to confer the honour on the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Adams because of his contributions to the progress and development of the region.

He stated also that the conferment of the prestigious honour on him was to appreciate his courage as one of the heroes that the Union looked up to for advice and support.

“The reason for the award is to appreciate our father who, by virtue of this award, remains the first holder of our life Patronship award.





“We are using this opportunity to build lasting relationships with the Yoruba generalissimo, in all areas of our activities,” Olatunji said.

The NANs South West team that visited Adams included the Deputy Coordinator, Alao John; Public Relation Officer (PRO), Awoyinfa Opeoluwa; Comrade Olaide Ebenezer, Comrade Owoade Teslimot, Comrade Paul Efekulu, Comrade Anuoluwa Eksu, among others.

