Bola Badmus- Lagos

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday in Lagos urged the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to set the agenda for the restructuring of Nigeria into regionalism, saying such move was the only way for the survival of the country.

Adams made this call, while speaking at the 2023 edition of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Annual Thanks Giving Programme, which took place at Abule Egba area of the state, insisting that that restructuring into regionalism remained the best option for Nigeria that had passed through difficult moments.

Speaking on the organization’s journey so far, the Yoruba generalissimo said God had been its pillar of support, adding that the group had threshold to survive all crisis.

Iba Adams, who is also the national coordinator of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, pointed out that the reason for the thanks giving programme was to appreciate God for keeping the hope of the group alive, saying that OPC had, in the last two decades, survived various challenges either from within or outside the South-West region.

He, however, maintained also that the challenges encountered in the past years were purely like a blessing in disguise for the Yoruba race.

“In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organization in Yoruba land. We have secured the South-West region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war. And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organization,” he said.

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Saliu, in his sermon, said OPC had shown enough commitment to the will of God by organizing a special Thanksgiving service to appreciate Allah for keeping the group’s hope alive.

He enjoined all OPC members to keep faith with the leadership of the organization.

“Allah has been of great blessing to the organization for surviving the most trying period in the life of the group. I urge all members of the organization to keep faith with the leadership of the organization,” the Islamic cleric said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ayobami Ojo of the Apostolic Garden Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Lagos spoke about the need for the Yoruba socio- cultural body to remain consistent in seeking the face of God in all its programmes.

“It is worthy of the organization to praise God. God appreciates praise in the life of his creatures. The OPC has passed through the thick and thin and now becomes a formidable force in the South-West,” he said.

Apart from all members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council,

(NCC) of OPC, prominent guests at the event include the Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole; Atoloye Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land; General Secretary of the OPC, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Yinka Oguntimehin and Akinrogun Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Kazeem Hamzat.

Others are: Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye; Akinluwa Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Olawale Mann, among others.