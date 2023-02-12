Bola Badmus- Lagos

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, and rights activist Kabiru Akingbolu have called on influential Nigerians to use their wealth to serve and uplift the less-privileged people in the society.

Iba Adams, who was the Father of the Day at the official public presentation of Lion Lukman Olabiyi as the 5th President of Eko Centennial for 2022/2023 Lion Year in Lagos, made this call while delivering his speech, saying there was the need for Nigerians to be humane in delivering service for the progress and development of the society.

The Yoruba generalissimo, represented at the occasion by Ambassador Adebiyi Abiodun Philips, said service to humanity is service to oneself, insisting that society would be better if every wealthy and influential Nigerian considered it pertinent to serve and uplift the less privileged people in the society.

Iba Adams, however, challenged the new president to ensure continuity in the humanitarian activities of the club by working assiduously to raise funds through a partnership with well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

“As the 5th President of the Club, you should be able to meet the demand, rise to the occasion and do a good delivery on behalf of the Club,” he said.

The guest speaker, Mr. Akingbolu, emphasised giving back to society and ensuring the rich and privileged cater to the needy, declaring that doing that was service to God.

“If you cannot help those who could not feed a day, who lack shelter, there is no how you can believe in God because believing in humanity is believing in God.

“When you have money and you’re not helping people, you are like a stagnant water, but when you spread it out, you are increasing the spate of wealth in the society, and that is the best thing to do,” he said.

The club’s new president, Olabiyi, lamented the poor awareness around voluntary blood donation in Lagos and Nigeria, stressing the need for the people to be informed of the benefits of donating blood and the consequences of not showing interest.





He, however, said that Lions Club was intensifying its campaign on the issue of voluntary blood donation, adding: “We are trying to change the misconception and trying to forge a partnership with stakeholders, particularly the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSTS).”

“There are so many people in the hospitals who might need the blood, and if it is not available, we might end up losing lives,” he said.

He, therefore, called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the club by contributing their quotas to the development and progress of society.