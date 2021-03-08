Gani Adams raises alarm over killing of four men at Idiyan village

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has raised fresh alarm over the killing of four men at Idiyan village, Igangan, Oyo State by men believed to be working for the dreaded main Fulani terrorist bandit, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili. He said that the security situation in the South-West was becoming too worrisome as killings still continued unabated without any clue as to when it would end.

The four men, two of which were said to be members of the community security in the area, including two identified as Sunday Okanlawon and Azeez Mulero, were believed to have been hacked to death about 2 am on Monday at the village.

Iba Adams made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, saying that the affected people were killed in the most gruesome manner.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the audio and pictorial evidence at his disposal indicated that the killers had been terrorising the village and its environs, engaging in untold kidnapping, and killing. He disclosed that the kidnappers had also collected over N800 million as ransom from their captives.

This was just as Adams described Wakili, who was arrested on Sunday by men of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and handed over to the police as a comedian who was pretending to avoid being investigated. Adams declared that Wakili was hail and hearty, but started pretending shortly after he was captured.

Adams maintained that Wakili, whom he described as a criminal who masterminded and coordinated several kidnap operations and killing of one Alhaja Sherifat and Dr Fatai Aborode as well as several others, was only pretending as if he was blind after his arrest to arouse sympathy despite all the atrocious acts he and his gangs have committed for years.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo recalled that Wakili was in Kara Market in Ogun State two weeks ago to purchase animal feeds for his cows and walked by himself without support from anyone, saying he never knew he was being monitored, even as he added that Wakili trekked by himself from his house to the vehicle without any form of assistance when he was arrested by the OPC operatives.

“Wakili is not blind. We can see his pictures in the national daily today. He is just pretending. He came to Kara market in Ogun State with a bag full of money to buy cow feeds two weeks ago. Unknown to him, we have been monitoring his movement for long.

“Anyone saying Wakili is blind is misinformed. He is a criminal. All what you saw him doing when he was arrested was just like acting drama. When they arrested him, he trekked by himself from his house to the vehicle without any form of assistance.

“Those boys who arrested did not put him on motorcycle so that the villagers who were angry with him may not lynch him, so they kept him inside the vehicle so as to give him protection. “The police took sides with him in the drama by taking him to the hospital for medical attention. Nothing happened to him because our boys did not manhandle him,” Adams stated.

“Even if anything happens to him in the course of the operation, it is justified because he is a criminal who has done more evil to innocent people in that area. The king and leaders of Ibarapa perceived Wakili as a spirit that cannot be arrested.

“They referred to him as ‘Anjonu (someone with mystical power). They perceived him as someone who can turn into a cat, snake or any other things.

“But when it comes to OPC, we did our research before our operation. We did all the needful before we got to that venue. If it will take us three months to do our research on someone to get him, we will do it. We don’t rush to do our operation,” he added.

“Wakili men have displaced more than a million residents in the over 10 villages in Oke- Ogun. They have raped and killed residents at will. The late Alhaja Sherifat, and the late Dr Fatai Aborode and several others were killed, and they are still on a rampage till today. They have been terrorising our people for more than six years.

“Wakili is a comedian, pretending to avoid being investigated. He was hail and hearty but started pretending shortly after he was captured.

“It is sad that kidnapping and killing still continue unabated without any clue as to the time it will end. Today, four men were hacked to death at Idiyan village, and it is sad and unfortunate that the police have not been able to unravel the killers till the present time,” he further added.

Adams, while expressing worries that the security situation in the South-West was becoming too worrisome, maintained that the situation could have been so worse if not for the efforts of the OPC.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, warned criminal herders to stay away from the region, disclosing that OPC and other local security operatives would continue to ensure that the region was safe for residents.

Adams, while reacting to the arrest of four members of the OPC that nabbed Wakili, the notorious kidnapper, said it was purely an admittance of failure for the police to do such to the gallant men that had assisted them in doing their job, adding that it was an indication that the police were ready to frustrate people’s efforts.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while calling on the police to release the members, and concentrate on getting rid of the Igangan forests of bandits and kidnappers, said police were supposed to commend the joint security team for complementing their efforts and should not detain unjustly those who were out to assist them, warning that it would be disastrous for the police to lose the respect of the people.

“Detaining of the OPC members, it shows, that the police are ready to frustrate the efforts of the people. The police that are supposed to commend the joint security team for complementing their efforts went ahead to detain them unjustly, alleging arson and killing of an unknown person, and up till now, the police have failed to unravel the killers of the four men,” he said.

