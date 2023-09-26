Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has mourned the passing of Comrade Otepola Oyerinde popularly called Idiamin, describing his death as a great loss to the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Yoruba land in general.

Iba Adams said this on Tuesday in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, as the late comrade, aged 63, was laid to rest at his residence in Igbogbo, Area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The statement described the death of the late Otepola as a great loss and a sad reminder of the end of a loyal and committed member and a comrade who served Congress with everything.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the late fallen hero of the OPC had contributed his quota to the development of the Yoruba race, recalling that Otepola as his Special Assistant on Protocol was up and doing his job.

“The late Otepola Oyerinde Idiamin played a significant role in life. He was a loyal and committed member of the OPC. He was my Special Assistant on Protocol. It is his job to give details of the protocol at every event I attend. And he was up and doing with his job.

“The late Idiamin had a tall stature and his voice was also taller than his personality, especially during the meeting.

“Idiamin was a one-man mopol that expressed his mind openly without minding whose ox is gored. He was always ready to stand alone on whatever he believed in.

“The befitting burial done by the OPC to the late Idiamin was nothing but a payback and honour. It is the last respect to his memory and his memory would linger on for a very long time,” Iba Adams said.

Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Sesan Daini, described the late Otepola as a grassroots person and mobilizer, who was ready to serve the community.

He further described him as one dedicated to the growth and development of the community, saying that accounted for he “decided to come here personally to pay my last respect to the OPC leader, who was a trusted ally.”

"The late Idiamin was a strong force in the whole of Ikorodu and its environs. He was a no-nonsense man that is dedicated to the growth and development of the community.





The Otepola Oyerinde Idiamin, 63, died on Tuesday, September 19 and was buried on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at his residence in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

