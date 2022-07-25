Gani Adams mourns Aseyin, says monarch’s death a colossal loss

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adekunle Salawudeen (Oloogunebi Ajinese 1), as a colossal loss, saying Yoruba has lost one of its illustrious sons.

Adams said this on Monday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, as he mourned the passing of the first-class monarch who died, aged 62, adding that his death had robbed Yoruba land of another illustrious son.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while condoling with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and the people of Iseyin, sadly noted that the passing of the monarch was one death too many for the state in particular and Yoruba land in general, recalling that Oyo State had lost four of its foremost monarchs in the last seven months.

“When you consider the rate at which we lose our traditional rulers, particularly, in Oyo State in the last seven months, you begin to wonder why and how this had negatively affected Yoruba land and the traditional institution across South-West.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“These are very difficult moments in our history because Yoruba don’t lose prominent Obas in such a shocking manner.

“The death of Aseyin has robbed us of an exemplary ruler whose life was a true reflection of service to humanity.

“With a positive mindset, courage, character and interest of a leader whose vision is to transform the town and live for the growth and development of others, the late Aseyin had made remarkable impacts that would outlive him,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

“Part of his achievements are very obvious because he brought unprecedented development to Iseyin town, making the town one of the fast developing in Oyo town,” he added.

Iba Adams prayed to God to give the family, and the people of Iseyin the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, urging the grieving queens of the late monarch to take solace in the fact that though Kabiesi’s journey in life was a bit short, but actually lived a worthy life.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Gani Adams mourns Aseyin, says monarch’s death a colossal loss

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship





Gani Adams mourns Aseyin, says monarch’s death a colossal loss