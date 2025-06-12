Gani Adams, Falana, others call for true federalism to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

As the Nigeria marked the 25th Edition of June 12 lecture organised by Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Thursday, speakers, including the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Lagos Lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, among others were unanimous in their call for true federalism as the only panacea to the development challenges confronting the country.

They made this call while speaking at the event, themed: ‘June 12 as a Catalyst for National Development: True Federalism and Nigerian’s Integration’, which held in Ogba, Lagos, stressing that federalism was the way forward for country.

In his welcome address, Iba Adams, who is the National Coordinator of OPC identified four critical sectors in need of urgent restructuring in the polity, saying that these included the judiciary, economy, security and political, but quickly insisted that restructuring remained the best way out to ensure that Nigeria “become an economic and political giant in the world.”

He observed that though changing a country was not a task for the lily-livered, Nigerians had a record of not succumbing to the machinations of ‘enemies of the society’.

Adams noted that even if the security challenge of the country was solved, without restructuring, Nigeria would still not become an economic and political giant in the world.

The Yoruba generalissimo, therefore, urged all Nigerians, irrespective of political parties or affiliations, not to be weary, but to remain patriotic in their quest for restructuring.

This was just as he sadly noted that the country was going through various crises today because some leaders were stubbornly against restructuring, adding: “I want to say it pointedly that whether anybody likes it or not, this country will be restructured.

“Without judicial reforms, how will the political class behave? Many of us witnessed judicial rulings coming out before the June 12, 1993, election and even after General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the freest and fairest election on June 23, 1993. We also remember rulings from some judges.

“But, 32 years after those rulings by these judges who were obviously compromised, are our current judges any better? Are judgments oozing out of courts these days not becoming a complete embarrassment to average Nigerians?

“We are here today to tell those in the corridors of power that as long as they refuse to do the right thing, we will not stop talking.

“We must constantly remind ourselves that resistance is an endless and continuous battle. To transform a country, the shape or form of the polity must change periodically. Nigeria is going through various crises today because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.

“In honour of Abiola and other martyrs, I want to say it pointedly that whether anybody likes it or not, this country will be restructured. And the earlier this is done, the better for all of us because there is no way we can guarantee peace and security if this country is not restructured,” Adams said.

In his remark, Falana noted that history would be kind to the OPC for what it achieved in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate and how it had kept the memory alive over the years.

Falana, who was represented by Dr Wale Adeoye, Executive Director, Peace and Development Project (PDP), bemoaned the flawed constitution that Nigeria currently operates.

He noted that the current flawed constitution remained one reason the country had not progressed, urging for a truly representative constitution as a bedrock for true development.

President, Women Arise (WA), Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, in her address, restated her call for the recognition of the Late Abiola as a past President of Nigeria, with his image adorning the requisite government offices and structures.

The rights activist equally backed the call for restructuring, saying that it remained the only way for Nigeria to make true progress, just as she affirmed the need to ensure that such clamour “must remain our battle cry.”

Okei-Odumakin, while stressing that the people who paid the supreme price for the return of the country to democracy must not be allowed to die in vain, also demanded for restructuring of the country’s security architecture and the need to have a people’s constitution, sadly noting that insecurity was becoming an embarrassment in the country,

“There must be security of lives and property. Insecurity is becoming an embarrassment in this country and I know this menace will become a thing of the past if this country is restructured. Our constitution must also be tinkered with to have a people’s constitution,” she said.

Also speaking, Prof. Femi Otubanjo, a research professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), equally called for a change of the nation’s political system.

Otubanjo, however, said the best option would be for the country to separate, declaring that Nigeria as presently constituted would fail, being a flawed federation.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi, who also spoke at the occasion, called for pragmatism in the annual remembrance of June 12, noting that what June 12 bequeathed to the country “is the reality that the people have the power to determine the direction and future of the country.

He challenged Nigerians to be prepared to vote in future elections and defend their votes to ensure that they counted.

The Vice President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Malam Kudu Abubakar, and the leader of the Igbo speaking community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, both lamented that the country was passing through hard times under President Bola Tinubu who was also part of the struggle for the emancipation of the country.

They both expressed support for the views of Iba Adams on the call for true federalism and restructuring.

On his part, Executive Director of Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL), Dr. Debo Adeniran, stressed that it was only a revolution that could change the current warped political system that Nigeria presently operates.

