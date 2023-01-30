Gani Adams charges Diaspora group on unity, development of South West

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has charged members of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) to remain committed to the ideals of the organization, saying the diaspora organization was in the best position to salvage Yoruba land from the present situation.

Iba Adams, who is also the global convener of the organization, gave this charge in Badagry at the weekend economic during the 2023 Edition of the OPU World Congress that lasted for five days.

This was just as Iba Adams expressed delight at the huge attendance by delegates of the diaspora organization from the 96 countries across the six continents of the world, who came to Nigeria to contribute their quotas to the development and progress of the country and Yoruba land in particular, despite the obvious security challenges in the country and the harsh economy situation in the world.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who noted that the annual Congress held in Badagry was the 9th edition with the previous editions held in all the six states in the South-West and also in Kwara and Kogi states in the North-Central geo-political zone, assured that the group would continue to represent the interest of the Yoruba race with its strength and capacity as a global brand.

Oba Adams, in line with the tradition of the global organization to impact the life of the host community, announced sinkingthe of the borehole, adding: “Water is life and that is why we are building the borehole to serve the need of the people.”





Besides, he said free health services were rendered to people in need, while 1000 bags of rice and groundnut oil were also given out to people in the community “to cushion the effect of hunger in the land.”

“Anytime we hold the OPU World Congress, our usual practice is to impact the host community and give something reasonable to the people of the host community.

‘This year, Badagry is our next destination and we are expanding our humanitarian services and projects with the building of boreholes to serve the need of the people. Water is life and that is why we are building the borehole to serve the need of the people.

“We are also giving free health services to take care of the health need and we are giving about 1000 bags of rice and groundnut oil to cushion the effect of hunger in the land,” he said.

“Apart from this, all the 983 delegates of the OPU that are in Badagry for this year’s Congress and members of the OPC as well as the guests have injected several millions of naira into the economy of Badagry.

“What this means is that each time we hold the Congress, we impact the entire community positively and we also drive the economy and business prospects of the area,” he added.

The guest lecturer Dr Ademola Eesuola from the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan, in his remarks, urged the OPU delegates not to forget their homestead, pointing out that the annual Congress was a big platform that could help Yoruba actualize its dreams and take pride of place.

He bemoaned the present situation in the country, saying Yoruba had a major role to play in correcting the mistakes of the present situation.

“Yoruba are always the most refined and coordinated race. However, it is our responsibility to begin to find a way of changing the narratives and bring about the right changes that can correct the wrongs of the past and better the lots of the people of our race.

Chairman of the 2023 Edition of the OPU World Congress, Alhaji Babatunde Otukoya, expressed delight at the success of the parley, saying the atmosphere in Badagry had offered the serene ambience for proper development.

He appreciated all the members of the OPU, the delegates and guests that were present at the various events held in Badagry.

“I appreciate our leader and global Convener, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for this singular honour and I want to assure all our members that we will continue to offer our services to the Yoruba race whenever we are called upon to offer our services,” he said.

Part of the programmes held for this year’s OPU World Congress includes a royal visit to the palace of the Akran of Badagry, HRM Oba De Wheno- Aholu-Menu Toyi 1(OFR); the Congress lecture held at the Lagos State Theatre Badagry, the dinner party held at the Elite Hall, where popular musician, Sule Alao Malaika, entertained the guests.

Meanwhile, the official unveiling of the borehole project located at the Badagry market was done by the global convener, Iba Gani Adams, with other prominent dignitaries in attendance, including prominent

chief and representative of the Akran of Badagry, Chief Paviyour; Jagun of Oyo, Chief Ayoola Adewoye; all the Badagry Chiefs in Council, OsiAareonakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; ambassadors of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) and leaders of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), among others.