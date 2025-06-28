Ganduje’s resignation: Other leaders with health issues should follow suit – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has commended the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a timely and honourable decision.

Obi, in a statement titled ‘Ganduje’s Timely Challenge to Leaders’, said he had read reports of Ganduje’s resignation and noted that the APC chairman had stepped down due to declining health.

“I must commend Dr. Ganduje for prioritising his health above all else. With his health reportedly in decline, it is both wise and honourable to step aside, knowing that he may no longer be able to render the level of service required by the party, the people, and the nation,” Obi said.

He added that Ganduje’s action was exemplary and urged other leaders battling health challenges to emulate him.

“By this exemplary action, Dr. Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally. I sincerely hope they take a cue from him.”

Obi stressed that Nigeria’s current situation demanded leaders who are both physically and mentally sound.

“The challenges confronting our nation today require leaders who are not only competent but also physically and mentally fit, leaders with the capacity and agility to respond decisively and promptly to pressing issues,” he said.

“At this critical point and difficult time, we can no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments. These things are taking a serious toll on our development,” he added, while praying for Ganduje’s peaceful and fulfilling retirement.

Tribune Online reports that Ganduje’s resignation was announced on Friday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who said the former Kano State governor stepped down to attend to “urgent and important personal matters.”

In his resignation letter submitted to the National Working Committee through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Ganduje expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to lead the APC.

Following the development, President Tinubu directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to formally fill the vacancy.

