A Federal High Court in Kano, under the leadership of Justice Simon Amobeda, has issued an interim order preventing the two commissions of inquiry established by Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, from proceeding with any further actions until the conclusion of a lawsuit filed by former Kano State Governor and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

Justice Amobeda’s order specifically states, “An order of interim injunction restraining the 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents from performing the executive functions assigned to them by the Governor of Kano State in Court Rooms meant to adjudicate disputes between persons and authorities in Kano, pending the hearing and determination of the instant suit.”

The interim order was issued after the court reviewed the affidavit supporting the ex parte application, sworn by Idris Abdullahi Dawakin Tofa, a resident of Asokoro, Abuja.

The application included exhibits labeled A-C and a written address by the Applicant’s Counsel, Abdulrrazaq A. Ahmed, Esq.

However, the Court therefore gave the respondents a period of five (5) days from the date of receiving the court order and documents to file their response.

The Respondents in the suit are the National Judicial Council, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission, Attorney-General of Kano State, Hon. Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, and Hon. Justice Zuwaira Yusuf.

Consequently, Justice Amobeda then fixed 28th May 2024, for hearing.

