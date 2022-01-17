Ganduje’s critic raises the alarm after receiving police summons

FORMER Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, on Monday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the Kano State government to infringe on his fundamental rights using the police apparatus.

It will be recalled that Magaji was sacked as an aide to Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and a state commissioner at different intervals.

In what appeared like a save our soul message on his Facebook page, Magaji said: “After failing to shut down my Facebook page, Kano State Government has resorted to intimidation using state police apparatus.”

He further added: “Moments ago, I have officially been invited to police SIB political unit, Kano on charges I am waiting to hear!”

In another post, he said: “The Kano 2023 game kicking off soon. Not surprising the Government of Kano state couldn’t stand the heat and has resorted to police intimidation this early. Fact is, no great change agent and transformational leader succeeds without state intimidation. So, we are prepared.”

While responding to the emerging development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, claimed he was not aware of the invitation.

DSP Haruna, however, pleaded for time to enable him to conduct an investigation on the veracity or otherwise with the promise to get back to the press soon. He is yet to do so as at press time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.