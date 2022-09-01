Ganduje to swear in 11 commissioner-designates Friday

The Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje will on Friday swear in the nine commissioner-designates.

The nominees, who have been screened and approved for appointment by the state House of Assembly, would replace members of the state Executive Council who resigned to contest positions in the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to hold at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano by 2:00 pm.

Their respective portfolios will be revealed later by the governor after the new commissioners take the oath of office.

The nominees to be sworn-in are Malam Ibrahim Dan’Azumi Gwarzo, Alhaji Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Hon. Lamin Sani Zawiyya, Hon. Ya’u Abdullahi ‘Yan shana, Hon. Garba Yusuf Abubakar.

Others are Dr. Yusuf Jibrin Rurum, Dr. Ali Musa Hamza Burum Burum, Adamu Abdu Fanda, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa and Hon. Saleh Kausani and Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad.

