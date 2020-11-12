Ganduje tasks Old Boys associations on education development     

THE Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has challenged Old Boys and other alumni associations in the country to partner with government, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies in delivering qualitative education to the citizenry.

Ganduja who was represented by the state deputy governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, at the annual lecture organised by the Barewa Old Boys Association, held at Meena Event Centre, Kano, lamented the fallen standards of education, saying the issue required all hands on deck to effectively address it.

He said: “This kind of gathering is aimed to underscore the importance of civic participation in resuscitating the decline in the education sector.”

Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor of the state, Hassan Musa Fagge, who confirmed the development, said Ganduje noted that huge resources had been invested in infrastructure development, recruitment and training of teaching staff as well as provision of teaching and learning materials worth billions of naira, in order to return the schools to the old glorious days.

He, however, commended the prestigious Barewa College, saying the history of educational development would not be completed without highlighting the contributions by the school.

Speaking earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji.Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who also chaired the occasion, urged members of the association not to relent on their contributions to tackle the challenges bedeviling the country.

Earlier, the national president of Barewa Old Boys Association, Dahiru Ibrahim, implored the members to remain united while sharing the bond of brotherhood towards developing their alma mater.

At the occasion, plaques were presented to some outstanding members of the association while Professor Abdurrazaq Garba Habib a medical practitioner and an old student of the college, delivered a lecture entitled ‘Epidemics, Pandemics and Society, the COVID Saga’ Also, a book titled ‘The Barewa lecture series volume 2’ was launched.

Prominent personalities at the event were the deputy governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi, fomer governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammed Abali Ibn Idrissa and a former Chief of Army Staff, General Alwali Kazir.

