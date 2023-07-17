Former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has condemned the incumbent governor of the state, Abba Yusuf for criticisng the fuel subsidy palliatives package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was just as Ganduje called on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government to always approach governance with ease, “and stop making statements capable of jeopardising the peace and development of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the immediate past governor, former commissioner for information and internal affairs, Comrade Muhammad Garba, in a statement urged Governor Yusuf’s government to, “initiate concrete interim palliatives rather than picking hole in Federal Government’s plan.”

This comes on the heels of a statement earlier released by the Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, which denied that the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, attacked President Tinubu on the issue.

He called on the present government to, “initiate and evolve a concrete plan that will alleviate the suffering of the toiling masses in the state rather than picking a hole in the federal government’s post-subsidy palliative plan.”

Garba, in response to the NNPP’s faulting of the palliative plan which it later denied said, “Instead of studying what the palliative plan is all about, Kano state, openly criticised the plan only for them to withdraw the statement.

“While some states have gone ahead to set up committees that would provide an interim solution to the situation and others like Imo state has jacked up the minimum wage to N40,000 as an immediate interim measure, the NNPP government in Kano has not made any concerted efforts.”

He then recalled that “In 2017 while negotiations were on between the Federal Government and the Labour Union on the N30,000 minimum wage, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went ahead and negotiated N36,000 minimum wage and thereby became one of the first states to approve minimum wage above that of the federal government.”

According to him, “lack of understanding of what governance really is has been responsible for the inconsistencies and unguarded statements from senior officials of the NNPP government in Kano state.”

He further disclosed that a “similar scenario had played out when the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, gave reason for the demolition of the iconic Kano roundabout which he claimed carried huge Christian cross which he said was against Islamic ideology.

“Unfortunately after an outrage, the SSG appeared on national television to embarrassingly deny making the statement, which also further eroded his personal credibility and that of the state government.

“Instead of making a careful study of what is on the ground, the government engaged in vengeance and also adopted an anti-people policy that has worsened the economic condition of the state.

“After stopping the salaries of suspended civil servants employed by the immediate past administration as well as demotion of hundreds of teachers, the NNPP government, despite its promise, has failed to set up the committee that will look into their case.”

