Ganduje suspends talks with Kano cleric, Sheikh Kabara

State government has suspended the proposed dialogue between the banned cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara and representatives of a coalition of Islamic scholars which was scheduled for today.

It will be recalled that the state government and the Magistrate’s Court had barred Sheikh Abdul-Jabbar Kabara from preaching and making a particular comment that is allegedly injurious to peaceful coexistence in the state.

The cleric subsequently begged for a debate so as to accord him fair hearing which the state government obliged.

However, the magistrate’s court presided by Muhmmad Jubril on Friday restrained the parties from going ahead with the debate pending the determination of an application brought before it by Maruf Yakasai who wants to be joined in the suit as an interested party.

The court insisted that its earlier order of February 8, 2021, which suspended Sheikh Abduljabbar from further preaching in the state, should be maintained by all parties just as it adjourned the case to March 22 for further hearing.

In reaction to the development, the state government called on the people to remain calm pending the outcome of a court ruling in the matter.

