Ganduje submits over N43bn Supplementary Budget Amendment Bill 2022

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has submitted a supplementary budget amendment of over N43 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The speaker of the house, Alhaji Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari stated that the proposed supplementary budget of over N43 billion would be spent on personnel costs of over N2 billion, overhead costs tagged at over N7 billion, and capital expenditure which stood at over N33 billion.

The letter sent by the governor to the house disclosed that the supplementary budget becomes necessary in view of the need to sharpen the focus of the 2022 budget to deliver on the objectives and accelerate the completion of priority projects.

The 2022 proposed supplementary budget amendment bill was subjected to further legislative action.

In another development, the house has also received another letter from the executive seeking the upgrading of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education to a University of Education.

However, the house had recommitted Muhammad Abubakar Rimi, Singer and Galadima Markets Kano Management Law 2022 for amendment of several sections.

While speaking to pressmen shortly after plenary, the Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, said the amendment considered in the committee of the whole house include sections 8 and 10, while “private partners owners were deleted and “private developers were inserted.

However, the house adjourned its sitting to the next day, in a motion filed by the majority leader.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja





Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…

2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda

Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…