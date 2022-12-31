Ganduje sacks Baba-Impossible, cites unbecoming attitude, disloyalty as reasons

Latest News
By Sandra Nwaokolo
Ganduje Baba-Impossible

Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam (Baba Impossible), the Commissioner for Religious Affairs for Kano State, was fired by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday for being disloyal to the ruling party.

Muhammad Garba, the state’s commissioner for internal affairs and information, issued a statement on behalf of Ganduje stating that the commissioner was immediately removed from his position.

According to the statement, “the sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

“He was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government”.

The statement added, “Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of a nominee in the person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as a replacement for screening and appointment as the new commissioner.

“The governor wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavors,” the statement however reads.

