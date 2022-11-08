Ganduje resolves Kano APC crisis, reconciles Doguwa, deputy governorship candidate

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resolved the crisis between the deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Murtala Sule Garo and the Majority Leader of the House of Representative, Honourable Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

It will be recalled, Doguwa had been accused of throwing a cup at Garo during stakeholders meeting at the residence of the state’s deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, reportedly injuring the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

However, the Majority Leader denied the allegations and promised to continue fighting Garo to the end.

On his part, Doguwa confirmed the reconciliation in a Kano radio political programme monitored by Tribune Online on Tuesday.

Doguwa said the reconciliation was spearheaded by Ganduje, who invited the two warring parties to a meeting with some party leaders in Kano.

According to him, “Governor Ganduje has reconciled Murtala Sule Garo and I. He summoned the reconciliatory meeting between us. The meeting was attended by Nasiru Koki and the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.”

He added, “We reviewed the crisis and apologised to each other. The governor told us kind words. He showed each of us where we were wrong. He gave us fatherly advice and said he considered us as his two sons,

“The matter is over for me. I will continue my support for the success of APC in 2023. I will continue to support Gawuna/Garo project, Tinubu/Shettima and APC at all levels in 2023,” he declared

