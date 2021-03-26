Ganduje renovates Yoruba community mosque in Kano

THE leadership of a Yoruba community mosque in Kano, the Jam’iyatu Ithadu Ansarul Faelati Tijaniyat mosque, has commended the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for renovating a mosque situated at 12, Odutola Street, Sabon Gari, Kano.

In a statement by the chairman and secretary of its governing board, Alhaji Abdulgafar Balogun and Alhaji Musa Adeyemi, the mosque described the gesture as an attestation to the premium the governor puts on Islam and the welfare of its teeming faithful.

The mosque said it was also a reflection of the governor’s love for fellow Nigerians which transcends tribal and political affiliations.

“We have no doubt that when the contemporary history of Kano is written, your name will feature prominently in the golden chapter as a responsive and responsible governor who believes that Nigerians are one big family that should have the freedom to live and work anywhere in the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life,” the statement said.

While praying for Allah’s blessings on the governor’s undertakings, it requested for permission to commence Juma’at service and assistance for the procurement of a generator and a bus for da’wah programmes in order to boost its operations within and outside Kano State.

