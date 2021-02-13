Ganduje proposes 3-layered road interchange, to name road after Buhari

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said in an effort to fully appreciate federal government presence in the state, in the area of infrastructural development, among others, his administration’s plan to construct 3-layered road interchange around NNPC roundabout, which would also be named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje made the assertion during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected local government chairmen of the 44 local governments in the state which took place at Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano.

President Buhari, as governor Ganduje, puts, “Must be appreciated for doing all these things to us. Our administration will construct 3-layered road interchange, with flyovers around NNPC area, we will also name it after President Muhammadu Buhari, just to appreciate him over such kind of good gestures for the state. He deserves this absolutely.”

According to him, after acknowledging the ongoing federal government projects currently taking place in the state, he disclosed that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration really touches the lives of our people for good and for better.”

His words, “It is this administration of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, that brought to us this Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas project, of which President Buhari had already laid the foundation for laying of pipelines. Just in the last few days, he also kick-started the gigantic railroad project, which starts from Kano to Katsina to Jibia and finally to Maradi in the Niger Republic,” he said.

He listed, among other projects, the rehabilitation of Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja highway, Kano- Maiduguri highway, Kano-Katsina highway, that were hitherto abandoned, but, according to the governor, President Buhari put fresh life to all the projects, with the political will to accomplish the tasks.

According to the governor, after mentioning bypass road, another federal government project, he encouraged that, “When these projects are completed, Kano will not only bounce back as a giant economy, it will also be a commercial nerve centre of neighbouring West African countries. Just like before.”

Governor Ganduje said President Buhari is only fulfilling his promises that he would come up with infrastructures that would improve the economy of the state and the country in general. Adding that “These projects are part of it. We are very grateful to Mr President.”

On the newly elected chairmen, Ganduje called on them to take a leaf from the outgoing chairmen, whose tenure ended today, in the areas of security, education, agriculture among other areas.

Urging that, “While it is indicative to note that, the outgoing Chairmen of our 44 local governments, did well in the areas of security and education, we are therefore calling on you to do your best in the area of community policing. You just have to work closely with the security agencies in your various communities. This is absolutely necessary.”

“As you are all aware that, education in Kano is free and compulsory from basic to secondary schools, it is pertinent for all of you to see that you also support this free and compulsory education policy of the state government,” he challenged.

Present at the swearing-in was the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, 2 out of 3 Senators of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau representing Kano Central and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, representing Kano South Senatorial District.

Others are the House Leader, representing Tudunwada/Doguwa federal constituency, with many members of the National Assembly, among others.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Chief of Staff to the Governor, all Commissioners and other members of the State Executive Council, Party leaders and elders, all the outgoing Chairmen with their Councillors, newly Sworn-In Chairmen, among other stakeholders were all at the event.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters graced the occasion from across all the 44 local governments.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Ganduje proposes 3-layered Ganduje proposes 3-layered

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Ganduje proposes 3-layered Ganduje proposes 3-layered

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE