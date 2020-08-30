Ganduje promises transparency, accountability in governance

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has promised to do everything possible to ensure transparency and accountability in governance for optimal satisfaction of the people in the state.

This was just as the governor reiterated the present administration’s readiness to join hands with non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to move the state to the next level.

Ganduje made the statement while opening a two-day workshop on the development of 2021 to 2023 state medium-term expenditure framework held in Kaduna State organised by the state ministry of planning and budget.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Public Relation Officer (P.R.O ) ministry of planning & Budget, Kano State, Sulaiman A. Dederi, and a copy was made available on Saturday in Kano to pressmen.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Ganduje, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, extended appreciation to the development partners for their wholesome involvements and commitment as well as a valuable contribution on the state fiscal policies.

Earlier, the commissioner, ministry of planning and budget, Hon. Nura Muhammad Dankadai said the policy thrust of the present administration informs this year’s medium terms expenditure framework process.

This he said is enhancing revenue generation and obtaining the best value for money in expenditure’s in Kano State through well-articulated policy initiatives to cushion the disruption created by the adverse effect of COVID -19 pandemic.

Hon, Nura Dankadai, added that the ministry of planning and budget ensured to carry out this comprehensive workshop on the development of medium-term expenditure for 2021 to 2023 as steps toward strengthening budget reality in line with the requirement of public financial management law.

He thanked all the participants for their worthy contributions during this workshop.

