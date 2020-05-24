Ganduje pays N12m fines, compensation for release of 293 inmates

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has secured the release of 293 inmates across the custodial centres in the state after paying N12million in fines and compensation.

Governor Ganduje then gave the released inmates N5,000 each so they can return to their various homes.

The decongestion was done following directives by the Federal Government to decongest custodial centres nationwide as part of efforts geared at containing the spread of coronavirus among the inmates and staff members of the centres.

During his visit to the custodial centres, Ganduje urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and to make good use of the opportunity given to them to engage in productive venture instead of a life of crime.

The Controller of Corrections in Kano, Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi commended the preventive measures taken by the Controller-General of Corrections, Jafaru Ahmed in preventing the spread of the coronavirus across the custodial centres nationwide.

Abdullahi thanked Governor Ganduje for the relentless support and cooperation given to the inmates and staff.

