Ganduje orders anti-graft agency to monitor payment of foreign scholarship

THE Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission under Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, to monitor the payment of foreign scholarship to Kano indigenous students in France as part of efforts to lend more credence and efficiency in the payment.

The government also mandates the commission to monitor the process following a release of N67, 517,586 as counterpart fund for Kano indigenous students under Kano-French Government Scholarship Programme.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar, who made this known to the Nigerian Tribune, said Kano State government and French Embassy in Nigeria had entered into an agreement called “Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme”.

According to him, under this agreement, lecturers from tertiary institutions in the state would have to undergo academic master’s programmes in different tertiary institutions, and thereafter proceed to PhD programmes after they had successfully completed their master’s programmes.

He said lecturers of the state-owned universities and other institutions of higher learning like Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST), Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State Polytechnic, among others, were selected based on merit.

