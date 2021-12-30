Ganduje mourns death of ex-President of Shari’ah Supreme Council

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has described the death of the former President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, as a great loss for not only the state and Nigeria but also to the black race across the globe.

According to him, the presidential aspirant of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) “was an embodiment of righteousness, discipline, hard work, commitment and patriotism.”

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Abba Anwar, a copy made available to pressmen on Thursday, Ganduje added that Ahmad’s “political participation brought about decorum in our political landscape.”

He added that “the death is for the entire black race across the globe. Here was a man who stood firmly for the education of our people, who travelled far and wide in search of education and helped shape our education system.”

He said further stated that “on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am sending our condolences to the immediate families of this rare gem, whose upbringing was reflected in his own family. He raised a very decent, committed and God-fearing family.”

He prayed that “may Almighty Allah save his face from hellfire. May Allah Forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Jannatul Fiddaus, ameen.”

The governor urged all his family members to strive hard and follow in his footsteps.

