Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso said former governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is his “political boy”.

This was just as former State governor, Dr. Ganduje threatened to deal with Senator Kwankwaso if he had met him at the State House.

Senator Kwankwaso, who made this on BBC Hausa Service interview monitored on Saturday morning, while calling the bluff of Ganduje who said he would have slapped him at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, “I heard that he (Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here.

He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet. He was in a confused state when he said, these my political boys if they see me they lower their gaze,” Kwankwaso said.

He told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored on Saturday morning, that he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for about 2 hours at the Presidential Villa and was able to convince him of the alleged land deals and other infractions of the Ganduje administration in Kano state.

He said during the meeting with President Tinubu, he asked; “Are you not shocked that somebody will sell a university?”

Kwankwaso added that the President was so “surprised with the revelations”.

He alleged that Ganduje had among others, allocated lands at the Kano Race Course to his friends and family members, a development that now made it hard for people who wanted to indulge in sporting activities and other exercises, to find a place.

According to him, even the Eid praying ground where Muslims converged to pray during Sallah, was not spared by Ganduje who had allegedly allowed shops to be built around the holy place where the Emir and many other important dignitaries had prayed, thereby compromising the security of the Eid Prayer ground.

Meanwhile, the former Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has threatened to deal with his predecessor in office and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, if he meets him at the State House.





Ganduje, who also served as Kwankwaso’s deputy when he was governor, issued the threat after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday where he berate him for the damage allegedly done by the government led by Kwankwaso’s party barely two weeks after it assumed office.

He disclosed that ” I Know he (Kwankwaso) is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him,” Ganduje said while addressing State House correspondents.

Dr.Ganduje added that less than 72 hours after the inauguration of Governor Abba Yusuf on May 29, four properties erected based on a public-private partnership arrangement were demolished by the government.

The former Governor who expressed disappointment over the ill-motivated moves by the current administration, which can hamper proper development in the state, said that he has also briefed the Inspector General of Police.

While declining to disclose the President’s response on the matter, Ganduje disclosed that inside information has it that even the governor is unhappy with the level of destruction, that has infuriated a lot of residents, as some of their members have been affected.

