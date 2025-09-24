Ganduje hosts former Kano LG chairmen ahead of 2027 elections

The former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has met with the 44 local government chairmen who served during his tenure as governor, in what is seen as a strategic move ahead of the 2027 general election.

The meeting, held in Kano, rekindled old ties between the former governor and the local government leadership structure that played a central role in his administration.

The chairmen, who served under the then Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, described the visit as both a reunion and a show of solidarity.

Political observers also see the gathering as part of Ganduje’s strategic moves to consolidate his base as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

According to many, this comes at a time of heightened political activity across the country, and the meeting signals efforts by the former governor to strengthen his grassroots network and reposition his political camp.

The details of the closed-door discussions were not made public, but sources at the event hinted that issues of unity, strategy, and political direction ahead of the elections topped the agenda.

The chairmen reportedly pledged their loyalty and readiness to support Ganduje’s leadership as the state and national political dynamics unfold.

At the meeting, Dr Ganduje, who has remained a key figure in the ruling party after leaving Government House in 2023, is believed to be working quietly to rally his allies and build broader consensus around his political vision.

His ability to reconnect with grassroots leaders, many of whom maintain strong influence in their local domains, could prove pivotal in shaping the political outcome in Kano State and beyond.

The meeting also highlighted the role of local government structures as the foundation of political mobilisation in Nigeria. As one political analyst noted,

“No serious political player heading into 2027 can ignore the influence of local government leaders. Ganduje’s meeting with them shows he understands the importance of building from the grassroots up.”

With Kano remaining one of the nation’s most politically strategic states, developments around Ganduje’s camp will continue to draw attention as the race towards 2027 gathers momentum.

