Ganduje has exposed plot to rig Edo governorship election ― Wike

Rivers State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyesom Wike, has said the statement credited to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje that he (Wike) will be quarantined, was an admission of the plot by the party to use security forces to rig the Edo State election come September 19.

Wike who addressed party leaders and members of the 93-member campaign council said the alleged confession of Ganduje was a challenge to the Edo people who have the responsibility to make their choice as electorate on election day.

The chairman of the campaign council said while the council members may not have right to vote in Edo State, the security agencies should work by their mandate as provided for in the law and not go outside the brief for free fair and credible elections and allow the people to come out and vote for the party.

According to him: “Let us understand the statement made by Ganduje; don’t look at it ordinarily.

“What Ganduje said is that they have concluded with security agencies to make sure that the people of Edo State do not protect and defend their votes, that they will not allow them to come out and vote because before you know it, they will announce the result.

“So, he just used me to say that they will isolate me, no I am not at his level.

“What he was telling Nigerians is look in this election, we shall make sure that Edo people do not come out to vote; even if they vote, we will not allow them to protect and defend their votes.

“Edo people, now they have told you that they will not allow you to vote and even if you vote, they will not allow you to protect and defend your votes.

“It is a direct challenge to all of you leaders here from Edo State, because we members of the campaign council, we cannot vote because we did not register to vote in Edo State.

“To the security agencies, any attempt to rig this election in Edo State then we will all know whether it is better for us to remain here or not because Edo people have spoken and it is very clear.”

He cautioned that in spite of the plot, the election will be won by the party.

He said: “Let nobody make any attempt, Edo State has come back to the PDP. This election we will win it and win it very well.”

Wike maintained that Abdullahi Ganduje was no match for him.

Addressing the security concern raised over the election in Edo State, the chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the matter with a view to uphold the sanctity of the ballot.

“The heightened tension in Edo State at the moment is needless if the APC is willing and equipped to face the electorates, but where it’s obvious that they have nothing to offer to get the votes of Nigerians, they are resorting to all devious means to undermine the democratic process.

“At this juncture, let me warn that APC might be standing on the excitement of its previous rigged elections in Osun, Ekiti, Kano and Kogi states in the past and think that their victory at the tribunal legitimizes their underhand act but they forget to put into consideration the anger of God and the people to evildoers who refuse to change.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge of leadership confronting our dear country and defend its unity by conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.

“Stop use of military and other security operatives in abuse of electoral rules.

“By conducting a free and fair election in Edo, the President will not only be stabilizing the country politically but would be averting an impending doom that could make the doomsday prediction about Nigeria’s disintegration come true, God forbid,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story

MONDAY LINES” When Òsómàáló Buys Coronavirus

I am an Oyo-Yoruba and I know that my ancestors have several pejorative terms to describe the Ijesa. Òsómàáló is one of them. Òsómàáló is a contraction of a Yoruba expression which means ‘I will stay squatting here until I am paid’. Its continued use verbalises the tension that historically defines relations between the wily… Read Full Story

I Am Not An Enemy To Anyone In APC ―Fayemi

As crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) continues unabated, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured that he won’t treat any party members as an enemy despite the attacks being launched against him by some leaders… Read Full Story

47-Year-Old LASTMA Official Stabs Lover, Kills Self Over Infidelity

A 47-year-old official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Emmanuel Mekuri, has stabbed himself to death following a disagreement with his live-in lover… Read Full Story

Clean Energy Investment: Building On The Ashes Of COVID-19

As the global recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic tees off, the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has developed a document, The Recover Better with Sustainable Energy Guide for African Countries to support African countries as they develop their post-COVID-19 recovery plan and stimulus packages… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: FG’s N13bn Pest Control Intervention Fund

RECENTLY, the Federal Government shocked Nigerians when it announced the setting up a N13.9 billion Pest Control Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The fund was approved by the Federal Executive Council ostensibly to address the control of migratory pests, transboundary animal diseases… Read Full Story

VERITATEM: How Ghana Bulldozes Nigeria

ABOUT a fortnight ago, we received the shocking news that the Nigerian embassy staff buildings in Accra were levelled to the ground by a Ghanaian businessman, claiming that the edifice had been erected on his own land. He brought papers claiming ownership of the land. Apparently, our legation could not show proof of… Read Full Story

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Are You Hungry For Success?

Success often comes to those who are hungry for it the most. That is the story of the Wright brothers. Before Orville and Wilbur Wright started working on building their aircraft, Samuel Pierpont Langley had covered considerable ground in the effort to fly the first airplane. Langley was a Professor of Mathematics at the… Read Full Story

Freedom From The Trap Of Mastered Helplessness (2)

Happy birthday to Uncle Jimi Solanke, one of the living legends of the creative arts in Nigeria, an accomplished thespian whose interpretation of roles made him bestride the stage of live theatre with ease and aplomb. He turned 78 last Saturday, 4th of July… Read Full Story

The Two Greatest Enemies Of Wealth

Tony Robbins said, “The secret to wealth is simple, find a way to do more for others than anyone else does. Become more valuable. Do more. Be more. Serve more. And you will have the opportunity to earn more.” To access wealth, I want to add mine to it, always learn more, because there is always more to learn! … Read Full Story

Are Ethical Leaders Good For Business?

Via the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen the value of ethical leadership – most notably in New Zealand which, under the courageous, compassionate and ultimately ethical leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has reduced cases to near-zero, while the deadly virus continues to run rampant through much of Europe… Read Full Story