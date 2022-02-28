Ganduje gives student who scored 303 in JAMB N3m, scholarship up to PhD level

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has given a sum of N3 million to Suyudi Sani, an indigene of the state from Nassarawa local government who scored aggregate marks of 303 points in 2021 JAMB UTME and was adjudged second best in Northern Nigeria.

Also, the governor said, “to show appreciation, we are giving the sum of N3 milliom to Suyudi Sani. And the state government will sponsor your education up to PhD level.”

Ganduje in a statement signed by His Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Abba Anwar, on Monday in Kano said “we love you and appreciate your effort in making the state proud.”

He made this known during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday when the student was presented to the governor with the awards he got.

“You really did a very good thing. Ours is to always assist young people like you to achieve their goals and make their dreams reality,” he said.

Sani thanked the governor and state government for the gesture and assured them that he would do his best not to disappoint the state and his family.

