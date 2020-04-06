Ganduje extends civil servants’ holiday by another two weeks

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday, extended the compulsory public holiday for civil servants in the state for another two weeks.

This is in his determination to fight the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic from all fronts.

He also maintained that the border closure order remained valid, and promised residents that his administration would do everything possible to combat the deadly virus in the state.

Ganduje made the announcement while receiving a progress report from the 40-member Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello and co-chaired​ by Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

He directed civil servants in the state to continue observing the stay-at-home order for another two weeks so as to avoid unnecessary outbreak or spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at Government House, Ganduje commended the committee for the good job they have been doing and expressed strong confidence in their activities so far.

Ganduje, however, appealed to Kano residents to strictly adhere to directives from the Federal Ministry of Health and the state government, urging them to continue to observe social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay-at-home to avoid being infected and spreading the dreaded virus which has continued to ravage the world.

It will be recalled that Kano state Executive Council had directed civil servants to stay off work for 14 days as from Wednesday, March 25 as part of efforts to safeguard the lives of the people of the state and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Comrade, Malam Muhammad Garba on the outcome of the special session of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, last month, said that essential service workers to be identified by the government are exempted from the stay at home order.

Malam Garba said that while the state is yet to record a single case of the deadly disease, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the council has from Wednesday, banned the inflow of large capacity buses into the state.