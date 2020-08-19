Kano State Government has declared Thursday, August 20, 2020, as a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year 1442 AH.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the new Islamic year for sober reflection and to offer prayers for continued peace, prosperity and general development of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the state commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano.

The governor prayed for Allah’s intervention over the current economic hardship being experienced by the people and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic as well as a new year full of happiness and prosperity.

He then called on the people of the state to always fear Allah in all their dealings, be tolerant and live peacefully with one another as always preached by Islam.

Governor Ganduje gave assurance of his administration’s commitment to the improvement of their wellbeing and general development of Kano State.

