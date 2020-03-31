Ganduje commends Kano people for fasting, praying against COVID-19

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has commended people of Kano State and beyond for fasting and praying against coronavirus on Monday as he requested during the official inauguration of Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19on Sunday at the Africa House, Government House.

He assured that the pandemic could be tamed taking into cognisance the prayers and other measures that are taken in line with advice from health experts.

“As we are taking all the necessary steps towards avoiding the spread of this deadly disease, our people are up and doing in praying hard for the state, the country and the world over. You all deserve commendation for this,” he appreciated.

Meanwhile, the Kano State deputy governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has urged people to continue to comply with the current decision on border closure, stressing that the action was meant to protect their life against the dreaded coronavirus disease.

A statement signed and issued by the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Comrade Hassan Musa Fagge, said Dr Gawuna who is the chairman of the state’s task force on COVID-19 made the call while inspecting Kano/Kazaure border to assess the level of compliance by the people coming to the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Gawuna expressed satisfaction that that people are complying and giving their maximum support to ensure that the move against the spread of the coronavirus succeeds.

“From Kano to this place, I have not seen any passenger vehicles. So, the level of compliance is adequately effective and well-observed.

“As you can see, there is no conflict in this place. The security operatives are going about doing their job of monitoring and most of the people that are here are the people that are moving goods in and out and that one is definitely no cause for alarm,” he explained.

The deputy governor further announced that there are health personnel deployed at all the state borders to make thorough testing on COVID-19.

Gawuna, however, commended the effort of the Dambatta Local Council in putting in its best to ensure total adherence to the directive on border closure to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “This type of leadership is what we need. People should come and give their best in protecting the people that elected them into the office.”

Receiving the deputy governor, the council Chairman Dambatta LGA, Alhaji Idris Haruna Zago commended Governor Ganduje for inaugurating the task force committee at the state and local levels as part of emergency response to address the dreaded disease.