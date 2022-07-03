Ganduje approves N33m upkeep allowance for post-graduate students in France

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has approved and released N33 million as upkeep allowance to scholars of Kano State extraction who are currently undergoing various categories of post-graduate studies in France.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, on Sunday said the fund is part of the counter funding under the “France – Kano State Government Scholarship Scheme.”

It will be recalled that in line with the government’s numerous strive for improving the quality and standard of higher education in the state, the governor on behalf of the state had signed a bilateral agreement with the government of France in training scholars from Kano in French universities,” the statement said.

According to the statement: “These scholars are in reputable and world-class universities with a special interest in science and technology.”

The statement then disclosed that through this scheme, hundreds of scholars drawn from institutions of higher learning in the state had completed and acquired Masters and PhD degrees. Many others are on the final lap of completing their programmes.

