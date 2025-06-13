Gambia-Nigeria ties: NANTA’s visit strengthens cultural, economic bonds

The Gambia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abdoulie Jobe, at an event in the country’s capital, welcomed the delegation of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) to the country, describing their presence as a homecoming.

Jobe emphasised the importance of adapting the tourism management ecosystem to the evolving needs of various stakeholders in response to changing industry dynamics.

He highlighted the pivotal role that travel agents play in addressing these challenges and encouraged stakeholders to refine their strategies to maintain competitiveness in the tourism sector.

The minister indicated that the gathering of Nigerian travel professionals was part of a broader effort to promote The Gambia in Nigeria and invited them to savor local delicacies, including the famous Benechin, or jollof rice.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Mallam Mohammad Mainasara, louded NANTA members for their commitment to exploring mutual trade opportunities between the two nations.

Abubakar Camara and Sheriff Conteh from The Gambia Tourism Board discussed the strong cultural ties between Nigeria and The Gambia, while the Managing Director of Djeliba Leisure Group, a partner in the initiative, resonated with the emotional connection shared between the two countries.

NANTA President, Yinka Folami, moved by the positive reception, expressed a commitment to reshaping trade narratives between Nigeria and The Gambia.

He reinforced the importance of intra-African trade and tourism exchange, stating that NANTA chose to hold their training in The Gambia to strengthen these ties. During the event, Folami presented a plaque to The Gambia’s First Lady and Minister Jobe, encouraging the Gambian community to reciprocate by enhancing trade relations and visiting Nigeria, especially with Air Peace’s new routes connecting the two countries.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the NANTA training faculty and underscored the invaluable support of selfless women within the organization, expressing hope for continued collaboration and success in the industry.

