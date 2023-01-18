Gambia declares seven days of mourning after VP dies

World News
By Tijesuni Jeminiwa
Gambia declares seven ,

The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has declared seven days of mourning following the death of Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof at the age of 66.

Mr Joof died in India after a short illness.

He was thought to have been receiving treatment there, but the government has not confirmed this.

Once his body returns, it will lie in state in parliament until his funeral.

No date has been set for his funeral.

A government statement described Mr Joof as a “scholar of profound intellect”, and an “honest Gambian who spent his entire life trying to improve a lot of mankind”.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
World News

Ukraine’s interior ministry leadership killed in helicopter crash

World News

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

World News

AI image creator faces UK and US legal challenges

Latest News

Gambian Vice President, Badara Joof dies in India

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More