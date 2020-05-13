Gambari speaks on new job: “I don’t report directly to nation, I report directly to the president”

The new Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has pledged to serve President Muhammadu Buhari to the best of his ability, adding that he would directly report to the president and not to the nation.
He asserted in a chat with State House correspondents shortly after his unveiling on Wednesday that the president would require his loyalty, competence and support.
He remarked during the brief chat that he would report directly to the president rather than the nation.
The chat went thus:
Gambari: I want to thank the president of the federal republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country.
Question: What should Nigerians expect from you?
Gambari: I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.
Question: What should he expects for you?
Gambari: I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support.
Question: What will be your guiding principle as the chief of staff?
Gambari: To serve the president to the best of my ability.
