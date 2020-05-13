Gambari, a round peg in round hole ― APC

The All Progressives Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Gambari replaced the immediate past occupant of the exalted office, Abba Kyari who died last month.

The ruling party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Isa -Onilu said with the choice of Professor Gambari, the Buhari administration has, once again, demonstrated its “avowed commitment to good governance by bringing on board competent Nigerians from all parts of the world to assist him in taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

It noted that “Gambari’s experience and suitability for the strategic office of Chief of Staff is not in doubt. A respected scholar, former minister, and a highly-regarded diplomat, who has worked at the highest level in the United Nations, including being the Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Political Affairs, Chairperson, African Union-UN Special Representative for Dafur and currently the Special Adviser on International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues to the UN Secretary-General, founder of Savannah Center – a research, development, diplomacy and public policy think-tank and co-chair of the Albright-Gambari Commission – addressing issues such as state fragility, climate change, and the cyber‐economy, Gambari’s appointment is well-thought-out and speaks volumes of the President’s penchant for excellence.”

APC said it was confident that “Gambari, a Prince of Ilorin Emirate, will bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the office of the president and support the government to provide good governance and successfully deliver the Next Level programmes for the benefit of Nigerians.

“While our great party assures Gambari of needed support and cooperation, we wish him success in his services to our great country and the people.”