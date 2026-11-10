Gains of Tinubu’s reforms will consolidate in his second term —Aguda, ex-AAC guber hopeful

Oluwole Aguda once contested the governorship seat of Kogi State under the platform of the African Action Alliance (AAC). He is also a businessman and consultant on electoral matters and political affairs. In this interview with General Editor, Politics, TAIWO ADISA, he discusses President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, his chances in the 2027 presidential election, the role of the opposition and the need for Nigerians to allow the reforms being undertaken by the president to take roots. Excerpts:

Which of the opposition candidates among Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Seyi Makinde do you consider the biggest challenger to President Tinubu in 2027?

A divided opposition is the dream of any ruling party. Unfortunately, opposition parties in Nigeria appear incapable of learning from experience. What has fundamentally changed since the 2023 election? There were three major contenders then, and several political figures are now seeking to challenge the President.

Atiku Abubakar has political experience, established networks and a history of contesting presidential elections. Peter Obi demonstrated in 2023 that he could mobilise support beyond his traditional base, particularly among younger voters and sections of the urban electorate. Seyi Makinde, as a sitting governor, has executive experience and an established political base, although translating that influence into a nationwide structure would be a different challenge. I do not see any national traction coming from there.

Each has strengths, but none can challenge an incumbent through popularity alone. They need an agreed platform, credible candidate, coherent programme and organisation across the six geopolitical zones.

In 2023, Tinubu did not win by dominating a single region. He remained competitive across the country while his principal opponents performed less strongly outside their respective strongholds. Atiku had an advantage in the North, while Obi performed strongly in parts of the South. Tinubu’s spread ultimately worked in his favour.

The opposition’s greatest weakness is its inability to convert individual ambitions into a common electoral project. Unless leading figures resolve their differences, agree on a candidate and build a nationwide coalition, they will make the President’s re-election easier. However, the APC should not mistake opposition disunity for public satisfaction. Nigerians will still judge the incumbent on the economy, security and quality of governance. The US Midterms outcomes hold significant lessons on how parties must have broad-based acceptance beyond a central figure as the point of power.

Beyond his advertised reforms and his political experience, what would you say are Tinubu’s defining achievements that should make Nigerians vote for him in January?

Courage. The courage for taking the road less travelled is a defining requirement for leading Nigeria. The national economy is becoming more robust, with fundamentals showing signs of improvement. It is the lifeline holding Nigeria together and is being adjusted for the prosperity of present and future generations by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

However, Nigerians should not assess the administration merely by its intentions or policy announcements. A second term should be judged by measurable improvements in the economy, purchasing power, employment, security, infrastructure and access to education and healthcare.

The Government must show that reforms have created jobs, reduced business costs, improved incomes and expanded opportunities for young people. Increased revenues must translate into better roads, schools, hospitals and services. Ultimately, the test is whether ordinary Nigerians’ living conditions improve.

The opposition has been making references to the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal, naira devaluation and other economic policies, how would you an APC chieftain defend the growing poverty and untold hardship in the land?

A fair assessment requires us to examine the immediate challenges confronting the economy and the long-term benefits expected from the reforms. Nigeria’s economy was bleeding, and stopping that haemorrhage was necessary to give the country a chance of recovery. Ending fuel subsidy addressed an avenue for corruption and the unsustainable drain on public resources. NELFUND had disbursed over N300 billion to over 1.5M students across 319 tertiary institutions as at October 2026. However, I would not suggest that these developments have largely translated into improved living conditions for most Nigerians. That remains the administration’s biggest challenge. The cost of food, transportation, housing, healthcare and other essentials continues to put enormous pressure on households. Economic recovery must ultimately be measured by whether people can afford necessities, businesses can employ more workers and incomes can support a reasonable standard of living.

The President’s case for another term should not rest solely on the courage to introduce reforms. It must also depend on translating them into better purchasing power, employment, productivity and social welfare. Reforms require time, but Nigerians enduring difficult adjustments must see a credible pathway to relief. Nigerians must know that there is intention coupled with execution across different sectoral interventions. While execution has been a challenge, progressive steps have been made. Investment in our military is important to sustaining a motivated Army, Navy and Air Force in the war against terrorism. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway also promises to reduce travel time and transportation costs between the South-West and South-South.

One foundational challenge to national growth has been the lack of continuity in government policies, including those that could have delivered long-term benefits if sustained. Policy reversals have been the bane of our collective development. Any purposeful course must be entrenched long enough for its benefits to have an impact.

Calls to restore fuel subsidy must be weighed against the implications for public finances and the country’s ability to fund infrastructure and social services. Would we also reverse foreign exchange unification and return to the wasteful, corruption-ridden defence of the naira? How would we free resources for development and generations yet unborn?

Having endured this much, Nigeria should not abandon necessary reforms without carefully evaluating their outcomes. I concede that the pace and distribution of benefits may not satisfy Nigerians, but the overall direction is not without merit.

Undertaking progressive reforms despite resistance and a decades-long preference for the path of least resistance represents a rare leadership opportunity. A second term could consolidate the reforms and improve implementation. State police could strengthen security management; naira stability could attract foreign investment, while improved oil exploration and production should raise output. The administration must demonstrate measurable progress in these areas.

How does the President address allegations that federal appointments have disproportionately favoured his Yoruba kinsmen?

Allegations of ethnic favouritism should not be dismissed, but neither should they be accepted without evidence. Federal appointments across ministries, departments, agencies and public institutions should be examined to establish whether they comply with the constitutional principle of federal character.

Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution provides for government composition and public affairs to reflect Nigeria’s federal character and prevent the predominance of persons from a few states or ethnic groups. Every administration has an obligation to respect this safeguard for national inclusion.

I believe Nigeria has highly competent people across all ethnic groups and regions. Attending a unity college reinforced my conviction that intelligence and capacity are not exclusive to any group.

Appointments to sensitive national positions must go beyond rewarding political loyalty or personal relationships. Associates may be qualified, but the government must demonstrate regard for competence, geographical balance and inclusion. Appointment records should be assessed objectively, while the Federal Character Commission must monitor compliance and publish its findings. Nigerians must see fairness reflected in government.

The North is a critical battlegroumd in 2027, what concrete achievements can Tinubu present to northern voters amid continuing concerns about insecurity and economic hardship?

Northern Nigerians, like citizens elsewhere, have the right to decide where to place their political support. Insecurity remains serious, particularly in communities affected by banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and displacement. These problems disrupt farming, trade, education and other economic activities.

There are efforts to improve security and infrastructure. The Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway is nearing completion, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway is under construction, and other roads across northern Nigeria are receiving attention. Northern states also have more resources for capital projects than in previous years.

But the President must go beyond presenting road projects and increased allocations as evidence of performance. I believe these are already being displayed on the campaign trail. People in the North want to know whether farmers can return safely to their farms, children can attend school without fear of abduction, displaced families can return home and young people can find employment.

The administration must show how its reforms benefit northern farmers, traders and small businesses. Voters will judge the President by improvements in security, opportunity and quality of life.

Are defections into the APC and developments within opposition parties part of a deliberate strategy to weaken the opposition and consolidate one-party dominance?

The ruling party has attracted politically significant defectors because its leaders have created an environment that makes it attractive to politicians. That does not necessarily mean those joining share its ideals or are committed to a common manifesto. In my opinion, political survival is a major motivation. Politicians gravitate towards what they perceive as political certainty rather than remain in an uncertain environment.

How the President’s team translates that into electoral advantage is up to them. Every party has a responsibility to protect its interests, defend its base and seek new territory.

If government machinery or unfair practices are not responsible for weakening opposition parties, political realignments and defections are normal features of democratic competition.

However, the growing concentration of political influence in one party reminds us of the importance of a credible opposition. Democracy is strengthened when parties compete on ideas, programmes and performance, not when opposition parties are weakened through abuse of state power.

Can INEC, under its present leadership, conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027?

INEC cannot, for now, be regarded as completely independent. I have consistently argued that the appointment of the head of an independent electoral body should not be subjected to partisan political interests. It is difficult to reconcile an independent umpire with a situation in which a participant in an electoral contest has a role in determining who heads the institution conducting that contest.

Unfortunately, this constitutional dilemma remains unresolved. The framework, in my opinion, did not adequately consider the implications of the appointment process for the commission’s independence. Some anchors for INEC elections and deliverables require changes for confidence building and for increased efficiency.

I remain an ardent promoter of Electronic voting and believe that we must begin to align our national elections operations and dependencies accordingly. I also do not believe that we require multiple levels of collation for election outcomes. INEC only needs to guarantee that the base results from polling units reflect the votes cast and that should be constitutionally mandated as a sufficient building block for elections outcomes. Collation at other levels are only needful for political evaluation, research and data management. While at that, I must concede that electronic voting alone cannot guarantee credible elections. INEC must demonstrate impartiality, transparency and competence in registration, accreditation, result management and handling complaints. It must apply the rules fairly. Political parties, candidates and security agencies have responsibilities.

What is your reaction to the dispute over the Imo West senatorial ticket involving Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Rochas Okorocha?

The matter between Governor Hope Uzodimma and former governor Rochas Okorocha is, as I understand it, before a court. I would therefore refrain from commenting on the substance of the dispute or anticipating the judicial outcome.

However, the development reflects the struggle among competing political interests ahead of 2027. Rather than concentrating only on the two personalities, I would examine the political forces and calculations behind their positions.

It also raises questions about parties’ ability to manage internal disagreements, enforce discipline and provide a common platform. The important question is whether the APC can manage disagreements through established procedures and democratic mechanisms or whether personal ambitions will continue to weaken party cohesion.

Does this development reveal a deeper problem with political parties and democracy in Nigeria?

Nigerian partisan politics is navigating unusual waters. In the past, political parties were regarded as the principal platforms around which political interests and aspirations were organised. Today, however, parties are increasingly driven by competing interests, some narrow and parochial.

This reinforces the concern that party ideology, loyalty, discipline and common purpose are being sacrificed for transient political convenience. It also raises questions about whether parties are sufficiently institutionalised to survive disagreements among influential members.

A party should be more than a vehicle for electoral tickets or political advantage. It needs an ideology, a programme and democratic procedures for resolving disputes. When these structures yield to powerful individuals’ ambitions, parties become vulnerable to fragmentation.

The danger is that political competition becomes a contest among personalities and power blocs rather than ideas and policy alternatives. Voters are left with little opportunity to distinguish what one party stands for from another.

We must consider the implications of defections, shifting coalitions and weakened opposition parties. Democracy requires a strong governing party, but it equally needs credible opposition parties capable of holding the government accountable and presenting alternative policies.

Ultimately, democracy’s strength should not be measured by the ruling party’s electoral strength alone, but by the political system’s ability to provide genuine choices for Nigerians. Beyond the politicians involved, we must dispassionately assess the medium- and long-term implications of these developments for major and smaller parties.