Gains of air connectivity: A flyer’s experience

Akinbode Oluwafemi, the Executive Director at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), is a frequent flyer. Here he recounts his experience on the Air Tanzania Dar es Salam – Lagos direct flight. Excerpts:

“This weekend, I was on the inaugural flight of Air Tanzania direct from Dar Es Salam to Lagos. It was a five-hour flight on a Boeing 787-800- Dreamliner. It was, indeed, a smooth ride for a trip that would have taken almost 17 hours in total traveling time because you will need to fly first to Addis, Nairobi, or Kigali before connecting to Lagos. And don’t forget terrible midnight hotel accommodation if you choose Addis.

“For those of us whose job takes us flying to all places including awkward locations, connecting African cities has always been burdened with multiple connections and discomfort. Having direct flight from Lagos to Tanazia is such a big relief.

“It’s great news that the government is connecting Nigeria to more cities in Africa and across the world. Air Uganda started direct flight from Entebbe to Lagos few months back. There was the recent news of Air Peace commencing direct flights to Brazil and that the airline is adding more cities soon.

“Most times, beyond the shorter flying time, direct flights are often cheaper. I remember my last trip to Cameroun, on a regional carrier based in Lome my ticket was to cost N1.3m while we got N600k thereabout, on Air Peace for a direct 2hour, 30 minutes straight to Douala.

“Our departure from Dar, Es Salam was a festival. The airline staff and the entire airport was filled with excitement. One airline official told me that their main target is to connect Nigerians directly to Zanzibar and offer better options to other parts of the world. The airline is already talking to the Tanzanian government to either wave visas for Nigerians or introduce Visa on arrival. They told me lots of Nigerians visit Zanzibar for Tourism!

“Again, it is commendable that government is opening Nigerian skies, it is however my wish that more Nigerian carriers will jump on these opportunities.”

